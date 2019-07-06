Λέικερς: Επιστρέφουν Κάλντγουελ-Πόουπ και ΜακΓκι (pics)

Όπως έγινε γνωστό, οι δύο παίκτες θα υπογράψουν διετή συμβόλαια με την ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες.

Ο πρώτος θα έχει απολαβές $16 εκατομμυρίων και ο δεύτερος $8.2.

