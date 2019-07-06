ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers

Λέικερς: Επιστρέφουν Κάλντγουελ-Πόουπ και ΜακΓκι (pics)

Λέικερς: Επιστρέφουν Κάλντγουελ-Πόουπ και ΜακΓκι (pics)

Λέικερς: Επιστρέφουν Κάλντγουελ-Πόουπ και ΜακΓκι (pics)

Κεντάβιους Κάλντγουελ-Πόουπ και Τζαβέιλ ΜακΓκι θα φορέσουν ξανά τη φανέλα των Λέικερς.

Όπως έγινε γνωστό, οι δύο παίκτες θα υπογράψουν διετή συμβόλαια με την ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες.

Ο πρώτος θα έχει απολαβές $16 εκατομμυρίων και ο δεύτερος $8.2.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Κλίπερς: H πιθανή αρχική 5άδα τους γεμίζει προσδοκίες! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Οι φοβερές αντιδράσεις στο twitter μετά την μεταγραφή του Λέοναρντ στους Κλίπερς! (pics & vids)

Μπάσκετ

Λέοναρντ: Χωρίς τον Πολ Τζορτζ δεν θα πήγαινε στους Κλίπερς! (pics)

Μπάσκετ

Λέοναρντ: Με μάξιμουμ συμβόλαιο στους Κλίπερς (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Ντάνι Γκριν: Συμφώνησε και πάει στους Λέικερς για 2 χρόνια! (pic & vid)

Μπάσκετ

Το «Sports Center» έστειλε τον Λέοναρντ στους Λέικερς και έγινε... γλέντι στο twitter! (pics & vids)

Best of internet