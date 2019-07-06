Λέικερς: Επιστρέφουν Κάλντγουελ-Πόουπ και ΜακΓκι (pics)

Όπως έγινε γνωστό, οι δύο παίκτες θα υπογράψουν διετή συμβόλαια με την ομάδα του Λος Άντζελες.
Ο πρώτος θα έχει απολαβές $16 εκατομμυρίων και ο δεύτερος $8.2.
The Lakers are expected to bring back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a two year, $16 million deal, per league sources.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
JaVale McGee has agreed to return to the Lakers, where he’ll likely start at center, league sources tell ESPN. It’s a two-year, $8.2 million deal, with a player option.
— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
The Lakers are expected to bring back KCP on a two-year, $16M deal, per @ramonashelburne pic.twitter.com/NSxD7Y96Ke
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) 6 Ιουλίου 2019
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and JaVale McGee will return to the Lakers on two-year deals, per @ramonashelburne. pic.twitter.com/YfzS8uFoWD
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) 6 Ιουλίου 2019