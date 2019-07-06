ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Το «Sports Center» έστειλε τον Λέοναρντ στους Λέικερς και έγινε... γλέντι στο twitter! (pics & vids)

Ένα λάθος της γνωστής ιστοσελίδας των ΗΠΑ, όσον αφορά την μεταγραφή του Καουάι Λέοναρντ, αρκούσε, για να πάρει... φωτιά το twitter!

Ο MVP των τελικών του ΝΒΑ πήρε την απόφαση να πάει στους Κλίπερς, παρέα με τον Πολ Τζορτζ!

Η είδηση έκανε το γύρο του διαδικτύου πολύ γρήγορα και στο «Sports Center» γιόρτασαν τα νέα με ένα βίντεο, στο οποίο υπήρχε ένα σημαντικό... λάθος!

Η γνωστή ιστοσελίδα χρησιμοποίησε το δημοφιλές καλάθι του Λέοναρντ με τους Σίξερς για να το πανηγυρίσει, μόνο που στη θέση της μπάλας έβαλε το λογότυπο των... Λέικερς!

Μέσα σε λίγα λεπτά το βίντεο κατέβηκε, για να τοποθετηθεί το logo των Κλίπερς, αλλά είχαν δει ήδη το αρχικό βίντεο χιλιάδες κόσμου!

Το... γλέντι πήγε σύννεφο, όπως ήταν φυσικό!

