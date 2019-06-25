ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Ο Μπέιζμορ στους Μπλέιζερς, ο Τέρνερ στους Χοκς (pics)

Μπλέιζερς και Χοκς προχώρησαν σε ανταλλαγή των Μπέιζμορ και Τέρνερ.

Η ομάδα του Πόρτλαντ ήθελε να ενισχύσει την περιφέρειά της και για αυτό το λόγο μπήκε σε διαδικασία ανταλλαγής την οποία και ολοκλήρωσε.

Οι Μπλέιζερς ήρθαν σε συνεννόηση με τους Ατλάντα Χοκς και απέκτησαν τον Κεντ Μπέιζμορ δίνοντας τον Έβαν Τέρνερ,

Ο Μπέιζμορ ευχαρίστησε τον οργανισμό των Χοκς για όσα του πρόσφερε όλα αυτά τα χρόνια.

