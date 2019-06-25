Ο Μπέιζμορ στους Μπλέιζερς, ο Τέρνερ στους Χοκς (pics)

Η ομάδα του Πόρτλαντ ήθελε να ενισχύσει την περιφέρειά της και για αυτό το λόγο μπήκε σε διαδικασία ανταλλαγής την οποία και ολοκλήρωσε.

Οι Μπλέιζερς ήρθαν σε συνεννόηση με τους Ατλάντα Χοκς και απέκτησαν τον Κεντ Μπέιζμορ δίνοντας τον Έβαν Τέρνερ,

Ο Μπέιζμορ ευχαρίστησε τον οργανισμό των Χοκς για όσα του πρόσφερε όλα αυτά τα χρόνια.

Atlanta, I dont even know where to start. Want to thank the @atlhawks for the a tremendous run over the past five years. Lots of roots planted in this city! To the front office and management, thank you putting me in a situation to thrive! #RIPCITY LETS GET IT!! @trailblazers pic.twitter.com/JoR49ol0sd

— Baze (@24Bazemore) 24 Ιουνίου 2019