«Οι Σέλτικς ενδιαφέρονται για τον Πουαριέ» (pics)

Έτοιμος να μετακομίσει στην άλλη άκρη του Ατλαντικού είναι ο Βενσάν Πουαριέ, με τους Μπόστον Σέλτικς να φέρονται να είναι ως μία από τις ομάδες που ενδιαφέρονται για να τον εντάξουν στο δυναμικό τους. 

Σύμφωνα με τον Κιθ Σμιθ του Yahoo Sports, ο Γάλλος σέντερ έχει «κεντρίσει» το ενδιαφέρον των «Κελτών», ο οποίος είχε στη φετινή EuroLeague 11,9 πόντους, 8,3 ριμπάουντ και 1,1 ασίστ με 62% στα δίποντα.

Μάλιστα αναφέρει ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι η φετινή version του Ντάνιελ Τάις, ο οποίος θα βγει στην free agency.

 

