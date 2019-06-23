«Οι Σέλτικς ενδιαφέρονται για τον Πουαριέ» (pics)

Σύμφωνα με τον Κιθ Σμιθ του Yahoo Sports, ο Γάλλος σέντερ έχει «κεντρίσει» το ενδιαφέρον των «Κελτών», ο οποίος είχε στη φετινή EuroLeague 11,9 πόντους, 8,3 ριμπάουντ και 1,1 ασίστ με 62% στα δίποντα.

Μάλιστα αναφέρει ότι θα μπορούσε να είναι η φετινή version του Ντάνιελ Τάις, ο οποίος θα βγει στην free agency.

Starting to hear some buzz that Vincent Poirier from France may make a jump to the NBA for the upcoming season. He's been playing for Baskonia in the Spanish ACB league. The 6'11'' center does his work around the rim. One of the teams with interest is the Boston Celtics.

— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) 22 Ιουνίου 2019