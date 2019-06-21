NBA Draft 2019: Οι Μπακς του Γιάννη επέλεξαν τον Κέβιν Πόρτερ (vids)

Την δίκη τους επιλογή έκαναν στο Draft του ΝΒΑ οι Μπακς του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.
Τα «ελάφια» επέλεξαν στην τελευταία θέση του πρώτου γύρου του Draft τον Κέβιν Πόρτερ. Ωστόσο, οι Καβαλίερς φαίνεται πως ο παίκτης θα καταλήξει στους Καβαλίερς μέσω Μιλγουόκι!
