«Κρεμάει» τα παπούτσια του ο Τόνι Πάρκερ! (pics)

It’s with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey! Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team.
— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) 10 Ιουνίου 2019
C’est avec une grande émotion que je mets un terme à ma carrière.
J’ai beaucoup travaillé, énormément reçu, c’était une aventure incroyable!
Même dans mes rêves les plus fous, je n’aurais jamais pensé vivre ces moments exceptionnels en équipe de France et en NBA.
Merci !
— Tony Parker (@tonyparker) 10 Ιουνίου 2019