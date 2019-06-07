Από τον Πόποβιτς και τους Σπερς, στον Μπράουν και τους 76ers ο Ουντόκα (pic)

Ύστερα από επτά χρόνια στο πλευρό του «Pops» ο 42χρονος επέλεξε να γυρίσει σελίδα στην καριέρα του και να μετακομίσει στη Φιλαντέλφια.

Ο Ουντόκα θα πάρει τη θέση του Μόντι Ουίλιαμς ο οποίος εδώ και μερικές ημέρες συμφώνησε να είναι ο head coach των Φοίνιξ Σανς.

After seven years under Gregg Popovich, Spurs assistant Ime Udoka has agreed to become Brett Brown’s lead assistant with the 76ers, league sources tell ESPN. Brown reaches back to his Spurs roots on a strong replacement for Monty Williams.

— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 7 Ιουνίου 2019