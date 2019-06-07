ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Από τον Πόποβιτς και τους Σπερς, στον Μπράουν και τους 76ers ο Ουντόκα (pic)

Ο Αϊμέ Ουντόκα θα είναι ο πρώτος βοηθός του Μπρετ Μπράουν αφήνοντας τους Σπερς και τον Γκρεγκ Πόποβιτς. 

Ύστερα από επτά χρόνια στο πλευρό του «Pops» ο 42χρονος επέλεξε να γυρίσει σελίδα στην καριέρα του και να μετακομίσει στη Φιλαντέλφια. 

Ο Ουντόκα θα πάρει τη θέση του Μόντι Ουίλιαμς ο οποίος εδώ και μερικές ημέρες συμφώνησε να είναι ο head coach των Φοίνιξ Σανς. 

