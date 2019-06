Όντομ: «Ο Κόμπι ήταν ο πατέρας που δεν είχα» (pic & vids)

Kobe Bryant played a crucial role in my life. I have recently started to reflect back about my relationships and I'm so grateful for the people god gave me. His love and care was so deep I should have given you my 6th man award just because I feel you deserved it. My book, Darkness to Light wouldn't be my life story if you weren't in it. I hope you know that I'm extremely blessed to have you in my life not only as a friend, laker fam, but also as a father figure that I never had. Thank you @kobebryant #darknesstolight #letschangetogether #growth

