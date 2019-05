Μάλορι Έντενς: Αυτή είναι η κόρη του ιδιοκτήτη των Μπακς που τα... έβαλε με τον Drake! (pics & vids)

mewd. these bucks are going to the EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS !!!! u guys!!! !!! no team I’ve rooted for in my entire life has gone to the conference finals. Five years ago i went to my first Bucks game ever and watched as they wrapped up a 15 win season (the worst in franchise history) and quite literally finished last in the NBA. Look at the buckies now!!!

A post shared by Mallory B. Edens (@mallory_edens) on May 9, 2019 at 10:56am