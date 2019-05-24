Λέοναρντ και ΛεΜπρόν με επτά 35άρες πριν τους τελικούς στην 20ετία! (pic)

Εκπληκτικά πράγματα για άλλη μια φορά από τον Καουάι Λέοναρντ και break οι Ράπτορς μέσα στο σπίτι των Μπακς.

Ο Klaw... καθάρισε για άλλη μια φορά το Μιλγουόκι και έφτασε πλέον τις 7 35άρες στα φετινά playoffs.

Τις τελευταίες 20 σεζόν, ο μοναδικός που το πέτυχε αυτό πριν τους τελικούς του ΝΒΑ, ήταν ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς 3 διαφορετικές φορές.

Σε όλη την ιστορία της λίγκας, στη λίστα υπάρχουν και οι Τζόρνταν, Μπέιλορ, Κινγκ, Ολάζουον και ΛεΜπρόν.

Kawhi Leonard is the 6th player in postseason history with at least 7 35-point games prior to the NBA Finals, joining Elgin Baylor (1961), Bernard King (1984), Michael Jordan (1989, 1990, 1992), Hakeem Olajuwon (1995), and LeBron James (2009, 2017, 2018)!

Δεν... αστειεύεται ο ηγέτης των Μπακς.

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 24 Μαΐου 2019