Μπλέιζερς: Η 136η ομάδα στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ που δεν επέστρεψε από το 0-3!

Η...ιστορία συνεχίστηκε στα playoffs του ΝΒΑ αφού ούτε οι Πόρτλαντ Τρέιλμπλεϊζερς κατάφεραν να επιστρέψουν από το 0-3 και να πάρουν το εισιτήριο για την επόμενη φάση. 

Συγκεκριμένα, η ομάδα του Όρεγκον ήταν η υπ' αριθμόν «136» που βρέθηκε πίσω στο σκορ με 0-3 ωστόσο δεν αποτέλεσε η εξαίρεση στον κανόνα. 

Μέχρι σήμερα καμία άλλη ομάδα δεν μπόρεσε να επιστρέψει ενώ μόνο μία φορά οδηγήθηκε σειρά σε 7ο ματς. Μάλιστα η ομάδα που το κατάφερε ήταν το... Πόρτλαντ το 2003!

