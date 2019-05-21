Μπλέιζερς: Η 136η ομάδα στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ που δεν επέστρεψε από το 0-3!

Συγκεκριμένα, η ομάδα του Όρεγκον ήταν η υπ' αριθμόν «136» που βρέθηκε πίσω στο σκορ με 0-3 ωστόσο δεν αποτέλεσε η εξαίρεση στον κανόνα.

Μέχρι σήμερα καμία άλλη ομάδα δεν μπόρεσε να επιστρέψει ενώ μόνο μία φορά οδηγήθηκε σειρά σε 7ο ματς. Μάλιστα η ομάδα που το κατάφερε ήταν το... Πόρτλαντ το 2003!

The Trail Blazers are the 136th team to face an 0-3 deficit in the NBA playoffs. None of them have gone on to win the series, and only three have even forced a Game 7.



The last to do so? The 2003 Trail Blazers.



Portland will try to start back down that path next on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/B2md4r7YIc

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 21 Μαΐου 2019