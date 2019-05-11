Απίστευτα πράγματα για τον Στεφ Κάρι στο Game 6 κόντρα στους Ρόκετς.

Ο γκαρντ των Ουόριορς μέτρησε 33 πόντους στο 2ο ημίχρονο (άποντος στο πρώτο) και έκανε ρεκόρ καριέρας σε ημίχρονο playoffs.

Mάλιστα αυτοί οι 33 πόντοι ήταν οι περισσότεροι για παίκτη σε playoffs, οι οποίοι είχαν μείνει άποντοι στο πρώτο ημίχρονο.

Επιπλέον στο 4ο δωδεκάλεπτο είχε 23 πόντους. Οι 16 εξ αυτών μπήκαν στα τελευταία 5 λεπτά του ματς, ισοφαρίζοντας έτσι τις περισσότερες στις 20 τελευταίες postseasons.

Το ρεκόρ σε 2ο ημίχρονο των playoffs είναι οι 39 που πέτυχε ο Έρικ Φλόιντ το 1987.

Mε αυτόν τον τον τρόπο οι πολεμιστές έκαναν break και περιμένουν τους αντιπάλους τους στους τελικούς Δύσης.

Τι έκανες πάλι ρε παιχταρά;

For the 1st time in his postseason career, Stephen Curry was scoreless in the 1st half.

He responded by scoring 33 pts in the 2nd half, his most in any half in the playoffs & the most by a player in the 2nd half after going scoreless in the 1st half in the last 20 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/qbWiEsgLHo

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 11 Μαΐου 2019