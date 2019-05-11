Απίστευτα πράγματα για τον Στεφ Κάρι στο Game 6 κόντρα στους Ρόκετς.
Ο γκαρντ των Ουόριορς μέτρησε 33 πόντους στο 2ο ημίχρονο (άποντος στο πρώτο) και έκανε ρεκόρ καριέρας σε ημίχρονο playoffs.
Mάλιστα αυτοί οι 33 πόντοι ήταν οι περισσότεροι για παίκτη σε playoffs, οι οποίοι είχαν μείνει άποντοι στο πρώτο ημίχρονο.
Επιπλέον στο 4ο δωδεκάλεπτο είχε 23 πόντους. Οι 16 εξ αυτών μπήκαν στα τελευταία 5 λεπτά του ματς, ισοφαρίζοντας έτσι τις περισσότερες στις 20 τελευταίες postseasons.
Το ρεκόρ σε 2ο ημίχρονο των playoffs είναι οι 39 που πέτυχε ο Έρικ Φλόιντ το 1987.
Mε αυτόν τον τον τρόπο οι πολεμιστές έκαναν break και περιμένουν τους αντιπάλους τους στους τελικούς Δύσης.
Τι έκανες πάλι ρε παιχταρά;
For the 1st time in his postseason career, Stephen Curry was scoreless in the 1st half.
He responded by scoring 33 pts in the 2nd half, his most in any half in the playoffs & the most by a player in the 2nd half after going scoreless in the 1st half in the last 20 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/qbWiEsgLHo
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 11 Μαΐου 2019
For the 2nd straight postseason (and 4th time in the last 5) the Warriors have eliminated the Rockets from the playoffs.
Stephen Curry scored a career-high 23 4th-quarter points. 16 of those 23 points came in the last 5 minutes of the game; T-2nd most in the last 20 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/FYwVuihkXh
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 11 Μαΐου 2019
Steph Curry scored 33 PTS in the 2nd half tonight. The #NBAPlayoffs record for points in a 2nd half is 39 by Eric (Sleepy) Floyd in 1987. pic.twitter.com/VFAXS9rBTR
— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) 11 Μαΐου 2019