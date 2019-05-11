ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Ρόκετς-Ουόριορς 113-118: Ο εκπληκτικός Κάρι έβαλε 33 στο 2ο ημίχρονο και έγραψε ιστορία! (pics & vid)

Ο απίστευτος Στεφ Κάρι έκανε ρεκόρ καριέρας σε ημίχρονο playoffs, αφού πέτυχε 33 πόντους στο 2ο και ενώ είχε μείνει άποντος στο 1ο. Αυτό όμως δεν ήταν το μόνο του ρεκόρ.

Απίστευτα πράγματα για τον Στεφ Κάρι στο Game 6 κόντρα στους Ρόκετς.

Ο γκαρντ των Ουόριορς μέτρησε 33 πόντους στο 2ο ημίχρονο (άποντος στο πρώτο) και έκανε ρεκόρ καριέρας σε ημίχρονο playoffs.

Mάλιστα αυτοί οι 33 πόντοι ήταν οι περισσότεροι για παίκτη σε playoffs, οι οποίοι είχαν μείνει άποντοι στο πρώτο ημίχρονο.

Επιπλέον στο 4ο δωδεκάλεπτο είχε 23 πόντους. Οι 16 εξ αυτών μπήκαν στα τελευταία 5 λεπτά του ματς, ισοφαρίζοντας έτσι τις περισσότερες στις 20 τελευταίες postseasons.

Το ρεκόρ σε 2ο ημίχρονο των playoffs είναι οι 39 που πέτυχε ο Έρικ Φλόιντ το 1987.

Mε αυτόν τον τον τρόπο οι πολεμιστές έκαναν break και περιμένουν τους αντιπάλους τους στους τελικούς Δύσης.

Τι έκανες πάλι ρε παιχταρά;

