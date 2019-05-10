Οπαδοί των Λέικερς ζήτησαν να απολυθεί ο Ράμπις (vid)

Οι οπαδοί έφτασαν έξω από το «Staples Center» με πλακάτ για τον ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς και την ιδιοκτήτρια Τζίνι Μπας, ενώ άρχισαν να φωνάζουν «Απολύστε τον Ράμπις», που έχει συμβουλευτικό ρόλο στην ομάδα.
Στην αρχή είχαν μαζευτεί περίπου 10 άτομα έξω από το γήπεδο, αλλά ο αριθμός αυξήθηκε.
Δείτε βίντεο
Sights and sounds from #lakers protest. @KTLA pic.twitter.com/ZXwNVXeAP3
— mark mester (@mester_mark) 10 Μαΐου 2019
They’re chanting “Fire Rambis!”
(via @latimes)pic.twitter.com/0yuoUVqP4n
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) 10 Μαΐου 2019
The scene at the Lakers fans "protest" in front of Staples
(via @latimessports)pic.twitter.com/M6b4t168HS
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 10 Μαΐου 2019
Austin Cyr, 29, lives in Los Angeles but is a lifelong Phoenix Suns fan. He came out to the Lakers protest because he empathizes with the fans, but also because the schadenfreude pic.twitter.com/PrBhpIpNfx
— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) 10 Μαΐου 2019
Nothing draws a crowd like a crowd. This Lakers protest certainly follows that rule pic.twitter.com/hXJepgfmOI
— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) 10 Μαΐου 2019
Meet Charlie Rivers, the 22-year-old Lakers fan that organized today’s protest on Reddit. He says he drove all the way from Arizona to be here pic.twitter.com/QBcgN1wurr
— L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) 10 Μαΐου 2019