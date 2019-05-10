Οπαδοί των Λέικερς ζήτησαν να απολυθεί ο Ράμπις (vid)

Οι οπαδοί έφτασαν έξω από το «Staples Center» με πλακάτ για τον ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς και την ιδιοκτήτρια Τζίνι Μπας, ενώ άρχισαν να φωνάζουν «Απολύστε τον Ράμπις», που έχει συμβουλευτικό ρόλο στην ομάδα.

Στην αρχή είχαν μαζευτεί περίπου 10 άτομα έξω από το γήπεδο, αλλά ο αριθμός αυξήθηκε.

Δείτε βίντεο

The scene at the Lakers fans "protest" in front of Staples (via @latimessports)pic.twitter.com/M6b4t168HS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 10 Μαΐου 2019

Austin Cyr, 29, lives in Los Angeles but is a lifelong Phoenix Suns fan. He came out to the Lakers protest because he empathizes with the fans, but also because the schadenfreude pic.twitter.com/PrBhpIpNfx — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) 10 Μαΐου 2019

Nothing draws a crowd like a crowd. This Lakers protest certainly follows that rule pic.twitter.com/hXJepgfmOI — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) 10 Μαΐου 2019