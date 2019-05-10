ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers

Οπαδοί των Λέικερς ζήτησαν να απολυθεί ο Ράμπις (vid)

Η διαμαρτυρία οπαδών των Λέικερς άρχισε και οι πρώτες εικόνες κάνουν τον γύρο των social media.

Οι οπαδοί έφτασαν έξω από το «Staples Center» με πλακάτ για τον ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς και την ιδιοκτήτρια Τζίνι Μπας, ενώ άρχισαν να φωνάζουν «Απολύστε τον Ράμπις», που έχει συμβουλευτικό ρόλο στην ομάδα.

Στην αρχή είχαν μαζευτεί περίπου 10 άτομα έξω από το γήπεδο, αλλά ο αριθμός αυξήθηκε.

