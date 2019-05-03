ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls

Μπουλς: Μένει για πολλά χρόνια στο Σικάγο ο Μπόιλεν (pic)

Οι Τζιμ Μπόιλεν συμφώνησε για πολυετές συμβόλαιο με τους Μπουλς και η ομάδα ανακοίνωσε την συμφωνία.

Για πολλά χρόνια θα μείνει στον πάγκο των Μπουλς ο Τζιμ Μπόιλεν όπως ανακοίνωσε η ομάδα, αφού υπέγραψε πολυετές συμβόλαιο.

Η διοίκηση των ταύρων πιστεύει πως ο Μπόιλεν είναι ο κατάλληλος... δάσκαλος που χρειάζεται η ομάδα που έχει ένα νεανικό ρόστερ (ΛαΒίν, Μάρκανεν, Νταν, Τζάκσον). Επίσης στη διοίκηση αρέσει ο τρόπος που χτίζει τις σχέσεις του με τους παίκτες.

Ο Μπόιλεν ανέλαβε τους Μπουλς στις 3 Δεκέμβρη του 2018 και όπως φαίνεται έχει κερδίσει τους ανθρώπους της ομάδας.

