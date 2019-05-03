Μπουλς: Μένει για πολλά χρόνια στο Σικάγο ο Μπόιλεν (pic)

Για πολλά χρόνια θα μείνει στον πάγκο των Μπουλς ο Τζιμ Μπόιλεν όπως ανακοίνωσε η ομάδα, αφού υπέγραψε πολυετές συμβόλαιο.

Η διοίκηση των ταύρων πιστεύει πως ο Μπόιλεν είναι ο κατάλληλος... δάσκαλος που χρειάζεται η ομάδα που έχει ένα νεανικό ρόστερ (ΛαΒίν, Μάρκανεν, Νταν, Τζάκσον). Επίσης στη διοίκηση αρέσει ο τρόπος που χτίζει τις σχέσεις του με τους παίκτες.

Ο Μπόιλεν ανέλαβε τους Μπουλς στις 3 Δεκέμβρη του 2018 και όπως φαίνεται έχει κερδίσει τους ανθρώπους της ομάδας.

Bulls ownership and management consider Boylen the teacher the franchise needs now with a young roster, and loved the way he's been able to build relationships with players along with holding them accountable and coaching them hard. https://t.co/wadR7jG2pi

OFFICIAL: Bulls extend contract of Jim Boylen

"He has tremendous passion for developing young talent, is a strong communicator and a good fit for this team. The organization is confident in the direction that he is taking our players, and we are committed to him."

- John Paxson

— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) 3 Μαΐου 2019