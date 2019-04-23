Λουκ Ουόλτον: Κατηγορείται για σεξουαλική επίθεση σε δημοσιογράφο! (pics)

Λίγο μετά την ανάληψη της τεχνικής ηγεσίας των Κινγκς, το όνομα του Λουκ Ουόλτον ήρθε πάλι στο προσκήνιο, κι όχι για καλό λόγο.
Όπως υποστηρίζει το «ΤΜΖ», η δημοσιογράφος του «Sports Net LA», Κέλι Τέναντ, κατηγορεί τον 39χρονο προπονητή πως της επιτέθηκε σεξουαλικά τον Απρίλιο του 2016.
Σύμφωνα με την κατάθεσή της, είχε επισκεφθεί τον τότε βοηθό των Ουόριορς στο ξενοδοχείο που έμενε στην Σάντα Μόνικα, για να του αφήσει το βιβλίο που είχε εκδόσει. Οι δυο τους είχαν επαγγελματική σχέση για χρόνια, γι' αυτό και του ζήτησε να γράψει τον πρόλογο στο βιβλίο της.
Ωστόσο, ο Ουόλτον φέρεται να της επιτέθηκε, με το που ανέβηκε εκείνη στο δωμάτιο, καθώς την άρπαξε και την πέταξε στο κρεβάτι, φιλώντας της βίαια στο λαιμό, το πρόσωπο και το στήθος. Η ίδια τού φώναξε να σταματήσει και προσπάθησε να φύγει, αλλά εκείνος την κρατούσε κάτω, όπως υποστήριξε. Όταν πήγε να φύγει κι έφτασε στην πόρτα, ο πρώην κόουτς των Λέικερς την άρπαξε ξανά, αλλά μετά από λίγο την άφησε να φύγει.
Η Τέναντ ισχυρίστηκε πως δεν ανέφερε αρχικά το περιστατικό αυτό, καθώς ήταν σε σχεδόν καθημερινή επαφή με τον Ουόλτον, λόγω της δουλειάς τους. Επίσης, υποστήριξε πως κάθε φορά που την έβλεπε, ο Ουόλτον της έδινε μια αγκαλιά ή ένα φιλί, παρόλο που τού είχε ξεκαθαρίσει πως ήταν ανεπιθύμητος.
Στην μήνυσή της, η Τέναντ ισχυρίστηκε πως τον Μάιο του 2017 ο Ουόλτον την χαιρέτισε, κάνοντας διάφορους ήχους, ενώ της είπε «με... σκοτώνεις με αυτό το φόρεμα». Έπειτα, την πήρε μια επιθετική αγκαλιά, τρίβοντας το σώμα του πάνω της.
«Δεν είναι ξεκάθαρο, με βάση τα έγγραφα, τι ώθησε τελικά την Τέναντ να κάνει αυτές τις κατηγορίες», αναφέρεται στο δημοσίευμα.
I’m ready for what’s next. I desire more. I choose this life. I surrender to what’s meant to be. I open to whatever is for me. I let go of things no longer serving me. I use my voice. I find courage in my truth. I am joyful in leadership. I operate from love. I am of greatest service.
I have a tendency to self sabotage when a lot of things are going well. On Monday, I kind of panicked. I get really overwhelmed by feelings because I am highly sensitive to my energy and that of others. Things are going so well for me, and I feel so open and expanded, that I didn’t know what else to do but freak out. I started questioning if I was worthy of this kind of joy. As I was creating new programs and working on Ceremony Wellness: LIVE with my team, these feelings of “Holy shit we are doing this. What if it doesn’t work?” got really heavy. I cried. And as I dropped into that overwhelm, I realized I wasn’t scared of all the bad things. I was having a moment of fear because I was in a place where everything I had been praying for was right in front of me. And I didn’t know how to respond. I am filled to the brim with happiness and doing the work my whole body knows I am meant to. My heart is so expanded and my capacity to give and receive is at an all time high. My health is the best it has EVER been. So now what? I have always been ready for a fight. I’m a damn warrior- this I know for sure. It has been my identity for so long. And now, I don’t have to fight. I get to be in this fully and soak it up and live from a place of love and wisdom, rather than fear and anxiety. The identity shift is real. I love that I can catch myself panicking and know exactly why. I cry. I talk it out. And then I’m ready to fully expand back into things again. This is my growth. And I make space for it daily.
I stand in my power. I receive love. I own my voice. I trust myself. I choose me. I make space for miracles. I allow things to play out. I release expectations. I honor the journey. I am grateful for what was. I feel immense joy. I am whole as I am. I am of service.
What's standing between you + the happiness you so desperately want? I realized my answer to this question. ME. I searched for chaos. I surrounded myself in drama. I chased things that weren't for me. I did things other people told me to. I gave myself up in exchange for likes. I betrayed my voice + power so other people would be comfortable in my presence. Then, my body shut down. Everything in my being told me to just let go. The control I worked so hard to have was leading me to one disaster after the next. It was in the full surrender that I could find myself again. I let go. I grew out of the darkness. I write every morning in my journal: "Dear Universe, show me, guide me, direct me. I turn this day over to you." I rose from the ashes with answered prayers, difficult lessons and whole lot of work. The strength to let go is within us. What would your life look like if you surrendered? I was scared of the unknown. And then I got into it, and it took my breath away.
On my way to Maui for the week. So excited for sun, sand and a break. But even more excited to celebrate all of the expansion within my life, the surprises that are filling me with immense joy and the announcement I will be making later this week. I've made space for more. And my oh my, there is so much goodness filling my heart right now. Grateful doesn't even begin to describe how I feel. Standing in this light, so humbled and peaceful, filling my cup to the brim. All in.
I've been white knuckling my way through life. Must be perfect. Must have it all together. Must follow the rules. Must do as I'm told. Must not fail. Must please others. Must be like-able. But then I decided to let go of this, FOR MYSELF. I quit my job. I got out of toxic relationships. I spoke up for my heart. I made decisions based on my deepest desires. I opened up to failure. I asked for what I wanted. I accepted people not liking me. And I allowed myself to feel everything. My younger self would be in complete shock if she saw me today. She would wonder how on earth I got the guts to leave a high paying, high profile, 6-figure "dream" career behind. Her jaw would drop upon hearing about all the people I lovingly let go. She would start giggling when I told her that I see psychics and shamans and hold crystals while meditating and journaling. And then, she would jump for joy and give me the biggest hug. And she would say, "Thank you for doing this for us. Thank you for letting go. Thank you for choosing us. We really needed it."
To my younger self: Please know, sweet girl, that you're going to experience massive heartbreak in this life. You will allow people to treat you poorly. You won't know your worth or value. You will feel confused. You'll stay in unhealthy relationships because you think you're supposed to. You will lose yourself in other people. You'll people please. You will get physically ill trying to live for others. And you'll rely on other people to make you whole. And then one day, you'll fall to the floor, in the depths of sadness and pain and heartbreak, you'll realize each of those moments was setting you up for today... the day you chose to love yourself. Let it happen. Trust the process. You're coming back to you. All my love.
It’s the final month of 2018. There were moments when I thought tough days were never gonna end, and here we are, about to say goodbye with a chance to start fresh. _ I’m spending this month getting very clear about what 2019 will look like for me... I want to live more intentionally and continue to do only things that light me up. _ Some of my purpose driven, clear goals for the next 12 months, as if they’re happening now: Collaborating with people I love. Showing up powerfully and often for my tribe. Creating from my highest being. Making room for laughter. Trusting myself in all things. Being patient and kind in my words. Letting go of the noise. Gathering more. _ The New Year can often bring up a lot of anxiety as we try to “do better.” I lovingly challenge you to “do” less and “BE” MORE. Be with your heart, be with your dreams, be with your soul. Let that guide you. _ The Journey Within: Intention launches in January. We will discuss intentions in lieu of resolutions, growth over perfection and healing from the core. Be sure you’re subscribed to my emails to be the first to join this beautiful offering.
EVERYTHING HURTS. I remember feeling this way everyday for over ten years. Tears streaming down my face, an emptiness in my eyes. I couldn't feel my leg. I could barely stand. Every bone in my body felt like it was being crushed. I hated my life. I hated my body. And I never thought it was going to end. Everything hurts. _ I've spent the last decade trying to heal. Trying to do whatever it takes to not want to curl up in a ball and cry. Anything to just feel better. Feel relief. _ I found it. In my gut. I nursed my poor little gut back to health and now my pain is nearly gone, I workout 5-6 days each week, I don't need naps and my skin is clear. I am myself. Actually I am THE BEST VERSION of myself. Because I found the root of the problem. I got to the core and healed from within. _ I've only been able to do so because of beautiful alternative medicine and cutting edge products that nursed me back to life. Turmeric is a huge part of my life now and continues to keep the heat and inflammation at bay. I love @bijabhar Resilience Turmeric. I make it in the morning by blending it with ghee and coconut oil and hot water and it's so frothy and beautiful. Every cell of my body thanks me for this routine. Head to my shop for a discount and listen to their founder on #theplatformpodcast.
This week pushed me beyond what I thought was possible. Personally and professionally, it's like I'm in a new world now. The blink of an eye and it's unfolding in ways I thought I could only dream of. Except it's my reality. And that is SCARY. _ Celebrating our anniversary Wednesday night, @brucestagram held me in the most beautiful way. In the most trying year for us, we have emerged on the other side more connected and aligned than I've ever felt. In this growth, I am proud of the way we showed up together. _ Thursday night I officially launched my dream. I stepped into the most beautiful room I've ever seen in my life with the most important people in my heart, and we connected so deeply. It was magic. And I was shaking the whole time. My fear of success and shining is now directly in my face. I am facing it head on, and guess what, it feels amazing to be standing in my bright light full of power and purpose. _ And now a weekend just ended with the phenomenal @angieleeshow and her crew of unicorns and I was truly humbled and inspired by each of them. I wanted the tribe. I'm building mine. And I'm learning from theirs. We rise to the top and bust the ceilings out together. We talk about fear, we cry, we hold space and we serve others from a place of love and abundance. _ No one said it would be easy. No one said it would happen fast. But let me tell you... I'm just getting a taste of this delicious, fulfilling life and I know this for sure: THIS IS WHERE I BELONG. Who's coming with me?
When I had to retire from volleyball at 19 because of my autoimmune diseases, my life felt like it was completely falling apart. I was in severe pain, had chronic fatigue, was depressed and totally lost. _ I unconsciously decided the answer was to control the only thing I could: food. I went to a dark place and had an eating disorder because I could count calories and follow recipes and I got to decide when and where and how much. I got skinny, got attention and felt like I had the power back. _ Little did I know, this was the least power I ever had. I was a slave to my frail body and the rice cakes and zero calorie flavored water. _ It wasn't until I met with @kristy.morrell, my dietitian at USC, who happens to be a disordered eating specialist that I had any idea what was happening. Kristy zeroed in on my control issues, my lost identity, the health crisis and broken heart of a young 20-something college girl and helped me find myself again. _ When I talk about self-love, intuitive eating, a positive relationship with nourishing foods and how to find your tribe of gals, I learned it all from her. She is my hero, my inspiration and today's guest on #theplatformpodcast. _ She helped me come back to myself in a healthy way. And I know this episode will enlighten you on the struggles of so many people and also the ways you can find your power and love your body again.
i’m just over here quieting what the @thebalancedblonde calls the monkey mind. I have one too girlfriend, and it makes me crazy! I find myself so tense in my shoulders and neck, breathing shallow and just letting thoughts run rampant. taking a minute to sit down, close my eyes, drop my shoulders and count my breaths in and out always leaves me feeling so much better. I also try and spend 20 minutes meditating each morning with @headspace.
do something today that your future self will thank you for. how do you want to feel down the road? so much of my self care, eating and workouts is focused on where i want to be years from now. i want my body to be as healthy as possible to carry a baby, to age gracefully, to be active late in my life. the choices i make daily to respect myself, be my own best advocate, follow my heart and be clear on what i want out of life, are all so i can look back and be proud of the journey. i want every move to be with purpose. you may feel okay now, but what are you doing for your self that you'll feel in twenty years? we only get so much time in this life and this body. treat it with love and care.