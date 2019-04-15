ΝΒΑ: Δηλώνει συμμετοχή στο Draft ο Τζερόμ (vid)

O 21χρονος playmaker είχε καθοριστική συμβολή στην κατάκτηση του τίτλου από το Βιρτζίνια κι ανακοίνωσε την απόφασή του στο Instagram:
«Μίλησα με την οικογένειά μου και τις προπονητές μου, το σκέφτηκα πολύ κι αποφάσισα να δηλώσω συμμετοχή στο 2019 NBA Draft. Από την 1η μέρα ονειρεύτηκα να παίξω μπάσκετ σε αυτό το επίπεδο, να παίξω κόντρα στο Ντιουκ και το Νορθ Καρολάινα. Αυτό το πρόγραμμα ήταν πιθανώς ό,τι καλύτερο μπορούσα να ονειρευτώ».
The last three years at Virginia have been everything I could have dreamed of in a college experience. When Coach Bennett recruited me he said he would never stop challenging me to improve, on and off the court - and he meant it. He did that every single day, and he made me a better basketball player and better man. I am eternally grateful to him and the entire coaching staff, and fans. I also want to give a special thank you to our strength coach, coach Curtis and our athletic trainer, Ethan Saliba; the best in the business! I came to Virginia to win a national championship and to be able to do that with my brothers is a dream come true. And to the best fans in college basketball - we would not have done it without you. Last but certainly not least, I want to thank my mom, dad, brother and entire family. The time, effort and love they have given me is truly a gift, and I would not have had this opportunity without them. I have had a ball in my hand basically since the day I was born. My dream has always been to play in the NBA. Therefore, after speaking with my family and coaches and giving it a lot of thought, I know it’s the right time to announce that I will be entering the NBA draft and signing with an agent. I will forever be a wahoo UVA, from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!