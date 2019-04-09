ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑDallas Mavericks

Νοβίτσκι: Μάβερικς και Μπαρέα έβαλαν... φωτιά για την απόσυρσή του! (pics)

Νοβίτσκι: Μάβερικς και Μπαρέα έβαλαν... φωτιά για την απόσυρσή του! (pics)

Νοβίτσκι: Μάβερικς και Μπαρέα έβαλαν... φωτιά για την απόσυρσή του! (pics)

Απορίες και ανάμεικτα συναισθήματα προκάλεσαν οι αναρτήσεις των Ντάλας Μάβερικς και Τζέι Τζέι Μπαρέα στο twitter, όσον αφορά την αποχώρηση του Ντιρκ Νοβίτσκι από τα παρκέ.

«41.21.1 Ας γιορτάσουμε τον θρύλο μας σήμερα», έγραψε η ομάδα του Ντάλας στο twitter, μαζί με μια φωτογραφία του Νοβίτσκι, για να έρθει μετά από λίγο και το... τιτίβισμα του Μπαρέα:

«Τελευταίο εντός έδρας για τον Νοβίτσκι. Ήταν τιμή μου που έπαιξα στο πλευρό σου όλα αυτά τα χρόνια. Δεν θα άλλαζα τίποτα. Σ' ευχαριστώ για όλα! Θα μου λείψεις!».

Μετά από αυτά, η φημολογία περί απόσυρσης του Γερμανού φόργουορντ «φούντωσε», με τον ίδιο να μην έχει αποκαλύψει αν θα συνεχίσει ή αν θα σταματήσει μέχρι και σήμερα.

Χρήστες του twitter αντέδρασαν αμέσως σε αυτά τα νέα και όλοι αναρωτιούνται τι θα γίνει στο παιχνίδι με τους Σανς.

Λέτε ο Νοβίτσκι να πάρει το μικρόφωνο και να πει ότι εγκαταλείπει;

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Νοβίτσκι: Old man can jump και... κάρφωμα στα 41 του! (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Νοβίτσκι για Ουόριορς: «Αν δεν με απέκλειαν το 2007, δεν θα ήμουν ο ίδιος» (vids)

Μπάσκετ

Κόμπι: «Προσπάθησα να πάρω τον Νοβίτσκι στους Λέικερς»! (vids)

Μπάσκετ

Χάρντεν: Ξεπέρασε Κάρι και Νοβίτσκι

Μπάσκετ

Νοβίτσκι: Έτσι... εκτελούσε τις αντίπαλες άμυνες τη χρονιά του πρωταθλήματος! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Νοβίτσκι: «Δεν σχεδιάζω να επιστρέψω στη Γερμανία, ούτε να μπω στην ομοσπονδία»

Best of internet