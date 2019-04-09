«41.21.1 Ας γιορτάσουμε τον θρύλο μας σήμερα», έγραψε η ομάδα του Ντάλας στο twitter, μαζί με μια φωτογραφία του Νοβίτσκι, για να έρθει μετά από λίγο και το... τιτίβισμα του Μπαρέα:

«Τελευταίο εντός έδρας για τον Νοβίτσκι. Ήταν τιμή μου που έπαιξα στο πλευρό σου όλα αυτά τα χρόνια. Δεν θα άλλαζα τίποτα. Σ' ευχαριστώ για όλα! Θα μου λείψεις!».

Μετά από αυτά, η φημολογία περί απόσυρσης του Γερμανού φόργουορντ «φούντωσε», με τον ίδιο να μην έχει αποκαλύψει αν θα συνεχίσει ή αν θα σταματήσει μέχρι και σήμερα.

Χρήστες του twitter αντέδρασαν αμέσως σε αυτά τα νέα και όλοι αναρωτιούνται τι θα γίνει στο παιχνίδι με τους Σανς.

Λέτε ο Νοβίτσκι να πάρει το μικρόφωνο και να πει ότι εγκαταλείπει;

