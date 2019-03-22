Το φοβερό τατουάζ με τη μορφή του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς! (pics & vids)

Ο tatto artist Λούκα Λαγόγιε δημιούργησε πραγματικό κομψοτέχνημα με τον σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ και όπως έγραψε μέσα από το Instagram, του πήρε 15 ώρες προκειμένου να το ολοκληρώσει.
Δείτε και... μείνετε με το στόμα ανοικτό!
@kingjames Yo!! My turn to try a basketball tattoo! Here’s the result of the last 2 days on our buddy @arkmenos . He sat like a rock for about 15 hours. Fun fact: the hand belongs to Michael Jordan thanks for the bottle man it is very appreciated!! I added few photos so you guys can see the progress, thanks for looking!! // @fusion_ink @inkmachines @inkedmag @secondskintac @lumecube // thank you @tattoo_masters_com for sharing my work give it a follow!!