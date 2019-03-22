Το φοβερό τατουάζ με τη μορφή του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς! (pics & vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Ένα φοβερό και μοναδικό τατουάζ με τη μορφή του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς κοσμεί -πλέον- το πόδι ενός φανατικού θαυμαστή του «βασιλιά». 

Ο tatto artist Λούκα Λαγόγιε δημιούργησε πραγματικό κομψοτέχνημα με τον σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ και όπως έγραψε μέσα από το Instagram, του πήρε 15 ώρες προκειμένου να το ολοκληρώσει.

Δείτε και... μείνετε με το στόμα ανοικτό!

 

