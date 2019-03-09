Κάρι: Κυκλοφόρησε παπούτσι για κορίτσια μαζί με την 9χρονη που του είχε στείλει γράμμα! (pics & vid)

Η Ράιλι Μόρισον, που είναι 9 χρονών είχε στείλει γράμμα στον Κάρι για του πει ότι τα παπούτσι του δεν κυκλοφορούν σε κοριτσίστικα νούμερα. Ο Στεφ αμέσως αντέδρασε και αφού της έστειλε παπούτσια και χειρόγραφη απάντηση, σχεδίασε μαζί με την μικρή ένα νέο παπούτσι που απευθύνεται στα κορίτσια.
Το παπούτσι έχει όνομα «Under Armour Icon Curry 6 "United We Win» είναι μαύρο με μωβ και έχει σχέδια πάνω που έχουν ζωγραφίσει δύο μικρά κορίτσια. Το παπούτσι κυκλοφόρησε την ημέρα της Γυναίκας και θα είναι πλέον διαθέσιμο από την εταιρεία.
Just a reminder that one small gesture can lead to something truly special ! From a handwritten note to a $30k scholarship for Vivian Wu to pursue higher education in STEM. Riley Morrison changed the game. Happy for @ayeshacurry & I to be a part of this journey...#internationalwomensday
Look at what the power of a voice can create. 9-year old Riley Morrison wrote a letter to @stephencurry30 to let him know she could not find his signature shoe in girl sizes. 5 months later, she co-designed the #UAIcon “United We Win” #Curry6 for International Women’s Day. That’s how you #RuinTheGame. @uabasketball’s IG story for the full interaction. #WEWILL