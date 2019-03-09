Κάρι: Κυκλοφόρησε παπούτσι για κορίτσια μαζί με την 9χρονη που του είχε στείλει γράμμα! (pics & vid)

Just a reminder that one small gesture can lead to something truly special ! From a handwritten note to a $30k scholarship for Vivian Wu to pursue higher education in STEM. Riley Morrison changed the game. Happy for @ayeshacurry & I to be a part of this journey...#internationalwomensday

