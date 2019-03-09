Κάρι: Κυκλοφόρησε παπούτσι για κορίτσια μαζί με την 9χρονη που του είχε στείλει γράμμα! (pics & vid)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑGolden State Warriors
Ο Στεφ Κάρι παρουσίασε το νέο του παπούτσι που απευθύνεται στα κορίτσια και το σχεδίασε μαζί με την 9χρονη που του είχε τονίσει ότι τα παπούτσια του δεν βγαίνουν για κορίτσια.  

Η Ράιλι Μόρισον, που είναι 9 χρονών είχε στείλει γράμμα στον Κάρι για του πει ότι τα παπούτσι του δεν κυκλοφορούν σε κοριτσίστικα νούμερα. Ο Στεφ αμέσως αντέδρασε και αφού της έστειλε παπούτσια και χειρόγραφη απάντηση, σχεδίασε μαζί με την μικρή ένα νέο παπούτσι που απευθύνεται στα κορίτσια.

Το παπούτσι έχει όνομα «Under Armour Icon Curry 6 "United We Win» είναι μαύρο με μωβ και έχει σχέδια πάνω που έχουν ζωγραφίσει δύο μικρά κορίτσια. Το παπούτσι κυκλοφόρησε την ημέρα της Γυναίκας και θα είναι πλέον διαθέσιμο από την εταιρεία.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just a reminder that one small gesture can lead to something truly special ! From a handwritten note  to a $30k scholarship for Vivian Wu to pursue higher education in STEM. Riley Morrison changed the game. Happy for @ayeshacurry & I to be a part of this journey...#internationalwomensday

