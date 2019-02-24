ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
Αντετοκούνμπο: Το σόου του με τους Τίμπεργουλβς (vid)

Δείτε τη νέα εξαιρετική εμφάνιση του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο.

Αυτή τη φορά, ο Γιάννης ήταν... σούπερ κόντρα στους Τίμπεργουλβς.

Ο «Greek Freak» είχε σε 33' 27 πόντους με 3/4 τρίποντα, 10 ριμπάουντ, 7 ασίστ, 1 κλέψιμο και 2 μπλοκ.

Ιδού η νέα του παράσταση:

The best plays from the best player in the league on the best team in the league:

27 PTS | 10 REB | 7 AST | 2 BLK | 56% FG #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/NmNhliQcpT

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 24, 2019

 

 
 

