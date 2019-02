Μέικερ: «Απίστευτο ταξίδι με τους Μπακς»! (pic)

It's been an incredible journey here in Milwaukee. I am grateful to the Bucks organization and team ownership for giving me the opportunity 3 years ago to fulfill my dream of playing in the NBA. I will miss the community and fans whom I have come to love. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and the Bucks staff. Detroit here I come. #Detroitpistons

