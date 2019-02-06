Γιάννης για Μέικερ: «Ο Θον είναι σαν μικρός αδερφός μου, με πόνεσε αυτό το trade»

Ο Έλληνας σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ, δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά: «Ο Θον είναι σαν μικρός μου αδερφός. Αυτό το trade με πλήγωσε περισσότερο από οποιοδήποτε άλλο, ωστόσο έτσι είναι τα πράγματα. Είναι business» και κατέληξε: «Μίλησα μαζί του. Όμως δεν ήθελα να πω πολλά γιατί μπορεί να με έπιανε η συγκίνηση. Είναι σαν μικρός αδερφός μου αυτά τα τρία χρόνια. Είναι σκληρό αλλά και εκείνος είναι σκληρό παιδί και αυτή η ευκαιρία θα του κάνει καλό».

“Thon is like my little brother, this one hurts more than any trade that happened that I’ve been a part of but this is the business we work in.” -@Giannis_An34 reaction to deal agreed in principle that will send Thon Maker to Detroit for Stanley Johnson (per @wojespn)

