Γιάννης για Μέικερ: «Ο Θον είναι σαν μικρός αδερφός μου, με πόνεσε αυτό το trade»

Ο Έλληνας σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ, δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά: «Ο Θον είναι σαν μικρός μου αδερφός. Αυτό το trade με πλήγωσε περισσότερο από οποιοδήποτε άλλο, ωστόσο έτσι είναι τα πράγματα. Είναι business» και κατέληξε: «Μίλησα μαζί του. Όμως δεν ήθελα να πω πολλά γιατί μπορεί να με έπιανε η συγκίνηση. Είναι σαν μικρός αδερφός μου αυτά τα τρία χρόνια. Είναι σκληρό αλλά και εκείνος είναι σκληρό παιδί και αυτή η ευκαιρία θα του κάνει καλό».
“Thon is like my little brother, this one hurts more than any trade that happened that I’ve been a part of but this is the business we work in.” -@Giannis_An34 reaction to deal agreed in principle that will send Thon Maker to Detroit for Stanley Johnson (per @wojespn)
— Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) 6 Φεβρουαρίου 2019/blockquote>
“I talked to thon...But I didn’t try to talk to him a lot cause I know I would get emotional cause he’s technically my little brother, been with him 3 years...you know it’s tough but he’s a tough guy and this opportunity is going to be good for him.” — @Giannis_An34
— Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) 6 Φεβρουαρίου 2019