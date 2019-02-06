ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
Γιάννης για Μέικερ: «Ο Θον είναι σαν μικρός αδερφός μου, με πόνεσε αυτό το trade»

Ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο μίλησε για το trade που έστειλε τον Θον Μέικερ στους Πίστονς και δεν έκρυψε την στεναχώρια του για τη φυγή του 22χρονου φόργουορντ. 

Ο Έλληνας σούπερ σταρ του ΝΒΑ, δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά: «Ο Θον είναι σαν μικρός μου αδερφός. Αυτό το trade με πλήγωσε περισσότερο από οποιοδήποτε άλλο, ωστόσο έτσι είναι τα πράγματα. Είναι business» και κατέληξε: «Μίλησα μαζί του. Όμως δεν ήθελα να πω πολλά γιατί μπορεί να με έπιανε η συγκίνηση. Είναι σαν μικρός αδερφός μου αυτά τα τρία χρόνια. Είναι σκληρό αλλά και εκείνος είναι σκληρό παιδί και αυτή η ευκαιρία θα του κάνει καλό».

