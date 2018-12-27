Έστειλαν τον Γουντ στη G-League οι Μπακς (pic)

Στην G-League έστειλαν τον Κρίστιαν Γουντ οι Μπακς.

Πλέον θα βοηθά τους Wisconsin Herd, προσπαθώντας να επιστρέψει σύντομα στα ελάφια.

Φέτος έπαιξε σε 11 ματς με τους Herd και είχε 28.5 πόντους (2ος στη G-League), 12.4 ριμπάουντ και 2.6 μπλοκ.

The Bucks have assigned Christian Wood to the @WisconsinHerd.

In 11 games with the Herd this season Wood is averaging 28.5 points (2nd in NBA G League), 12.4 rebounds (7th in NBA G League), 2.6 blocks (7th in NBA G League), 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. pic.twitter.com/lDiLYS5CHH

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) 27 Δεκεμβρίου 2018