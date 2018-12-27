ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
Έστειλαν τον Γουντ στη G-League οι Μπακς (pic)

Oι Μπακς αποφάσισαν να στείλουν τον Κρίστιαν Γουντ στη θυγατρική τους στη G-League, του Herd.

Στην G-League έστειλαν τον Κρίστιαν Γουντ οι Μπακς.

Πλέον θα βοηθά τους Wisconsin Herd, προσπαθώντας να επιστρέψει σύντομα στα ελάφια.

Φέτος έπαιξε σε 11 ματς με τους Herd και είχε 28.5 πόντους (2ος στη G-League), 12.4 ριμπάουντ και 2.6 μπλοκ.

