Ο Μουτόμπο υποδέχτηκε το παιδάκι με τον όγκο που τον συγκίνησε και θα βοηθήσει! (pics & vid)

Μεγάλη κίνηση από έναν μεγάλο παίκτη. Ο Ντικέμπε Μουτόμπο βρέθηκε στο αεροδρόμιο για να υποδεχθεί τον 8χρονο που τον είχε συγκινήσει και αποφάσισε να βοηθήσει μέσω τους ιδρύματος του.
Ο πιτσιρικάς έχει έναν όγκο και γι' αυτόν τον λόγο δεχόταν μπούλινγκ και έτσι ο πρώην ΝΒΑer και All Star αποφάσισε να τον φέρει από το Κονγκό, που είναι και η γενέτειρα του, στις ΗΠΑ και να πληρώσει την εγχείρηση για την αφαίρεση του.
«Είναι πολύ δύσκολο ως πατέρας να βλέπω ένα παιδί 8 χρονών που γεννήθηκε όπως όλοι μας, αλλά δεν έχει τις ίδιες ευκαιρίες. Ελπίζω να αλλάξει η ζωή αυτού του παιδιού και να επιστρέψει και να ζήσει μια φυσιολογική ζωή».
This is just one of the good things that our Foundation is doing. We flew the young boy from CongoDRC with a large tumor on his face —who has been shunned by society to LA so he could be operated on by OSBORNE HEAD&NECK INSTITUTE. @dikembe_mutombo_foundation_ @dofficialmutombo #themutombofamily #drryanosborne #thebiambamariemutombohospital #thesonofcongodrc
The Hall of Famer, Dikembe Mutombo, is also known for his humanitarian work to help people improve the lives of people in his home country, Congo. His foundation opened the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital, which has treated close to half a million patients. https://t.co/HICCUMs4vN pic.twitter.com/5Fa4D8snoD
— EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2018
Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo ) foundation doing wonderful things again. Matadi (8), from Dikembe's home country of the Congo, needs life-saving surgery b/c of a tumor growing on his face. Dikembe sponsored the trip to LA for Matadi to get the procedure. 1st reported by @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/TQ5IsxSAGC
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) 13 Δεκεμβρίου 2018