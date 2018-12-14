Ο Μουτόμπο υποδέχτηκε το παιδάκι με τον όγκο που τον συγκίνησε και θα βοηθήσει! (pics & vid)

This is just one of the good things that our Foundation is doing. We flew the young boy from CongoDRC with a large tumor on his face —who has been shunned by society to LA so he could be operated on by OSBORNE HEAD&NECK INSTITUTE. @dikembe_mutombo_foundation_ @dofficialmutombo #themutombofamily #drryanosborne #thebiambamariemutombohospital #thesonofcongodrc

