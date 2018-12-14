ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Ο Μουτόμπο υποδέχτηκε το παιδάκι με τον όγκο που τον συγκίνησε και θα βοηθήσει! (pics & vid)

Στο αεροδρόμιο βρέθηκε ο Ντικέμπε Μουτόμπο για να υποδεχθεί το 8χρονο παιδάκι που δεχόταν μπούλινγκ για έναν όγκο που έχει και ο πρώην All Star αποφάσισε να βοηθήσει.

Μεγάλη κίνηση από έναν μεγάλο παίκτη. Ο Ντικέμπε Μουτόμπο βρέθηκε στο αεροδρόμιο για να υποδεχθεί τον 8χρονο που τον είχε συγκινήσει και αποφάσισε να βοηθήσει μέσω τους ιδρύματος του.

Ο πιτσιρικάς έχει έναν όγκο και γι' αυτόν τον λόγο δεχόταν μπούλινγκ και έτσι ο πρώην ΝΒΑer και All Star αποφάσισε να τον φέρει από το Κονγκό, που είναι και η γενέτειρα του, στις ΗΠΑ και να πληρώσει την εγχείρηση για την αφαίρεση του.

«Είναι πολύ δύσκολο ως πατέρας να βλέπω ένα παιδί 8 χρονών που γεννήθηκε όπως όλοι μας, αλλά δεν έχει τις ίδιες ευκαιρίες. Ελπίζω να αλλάξει η ζωή αυτού του παιδιού και να επιστρέψει και να ζήσει μια φυσιολογική ζωή».

