Όταν ο Τζόρνταν «έσπαγε» το φράγμα των 25.000 πόντων! (vids)

‪On this day in 1996 — Michael Jordan scored his 25,000th point against San Antonio Spurs in a road game.‬ — ‪He was the fastest player to reach 25k alongside great Wilt Chamberlain.‬ — ‪It’s not about how young you are, it’s about who’s the quickest‬ #Oldskoolbball

A post shared by Oldskoolbball (@oldskoolbballofficial) on Nov 30, 2018 at 5:16am PST