Τρανσέξουαλ κατηγορεί για απειλές τον Χάουαρντ και ισχυρίζεται ότι είχαν σχέση (pics & vids)

Ακόμα ένα «σκάνδαλο» με παίκτη ΝΒΑ, καθώς ο Ντουάιτ Χάουαρντ έρχεται αντιμέτωπος με βαριές κατηγορίες από γνωστή τρανσέξουαλ, που έγραψε στα social media ότι ο σέντερ των Ουίζαρντς και  ο πάστοράς του την απείλησαν αν τολμήσει και δημοσιοποιήσει πληροφορίες για τη σχέση τους.

Το ενδιαφέρον όλου του ΝΒΑ και κυρίως των social media, μονοπωλεί  τις τελευταίες ώρες ο παίκτης των Ουίζαρντς, για τους... λάθος λόγους.

Μία τρανσέξουαλ, με το όνομα Masin Elije ισχυρίζεται πως διατηρούσε για μήνες  σχέση με τον Χάουαρντ και τον κατηγορεί για λεκτική επίθεση και σοβαρές απειλές για τη ζωή της.

Στο στόχαστρο μπήκαν ακόμα οι Ουίζαρντς, αλλά και ο πάστορας του 32χρονου παίκτη, τους οποίους υποστηρίζει ότι ειδοποίησε, αλλά τον απείλησαν εξίσου.

Η Masin Elije εκθέτει τον Χάουαρντ και το περιβάλλον του με ηχητικά αποσπάσματα στο twitter και στο instagram και αναφέρει πως η μεριά του παίκτη της προσέφερε χρήματα και την ανάγκαζε να υπογράψει συμφωνητικό για να μην «σπάσει» την σιωπή της. Επίσης, τον κατηγορεί ότι τον απάτησε με μια εκδιδόμενη τρανσέξουαλ το διάστημα που ήταν μαζί.

Η Masin Elije τονίζει πως δεν δημοσιοποίησε το θέμα ούτε για τη φήμη -αφού, όπως ισχυρίζεται «ο Χάουαρντ «δεν είναι ούτε Κόμπι, ούτε ΛεΜπρόν, ούτε Τζόρνταν» - ούτε για να θίξει τις σεξουαλικές του προτιμήσεις, αλλά για να δει ο κόσμος πόσο σκληρός και άκαρδος είναι, καθώς και για τον τρόπου που επέλεξε να χειριστεί το θέμα, εμπλέκοντας τον πάστορά του που προέβη σε πρωτοφανής απειλές.

Η πλευρά του παίκτη δεν έχει αντιδράσει ακόμα, αλλά αναμένονται νεότερα στην εξέλιξη της υπόθεσης τις επόμενες ώρες.

