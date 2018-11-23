Οι πρωτοβουλίες του ΝΒΑ για την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών (vids)

Πρωτοβουλίες αγάπης και αλληλεγγύης από τις ομάδες του ΝΒΑ.

Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών στις ΗΠΑ και οι stars των παρκέ της κορυφαίας λίγκας του πλανήτη, έδειξαν την στήριξη τους στην κοινωνία, δίνοντας γεύματα σε ανθρώπους που το έχουν ανάγκη.

Δείτε τα videos με τις όμορφες στιγμές

We've so enjoyed giving back to the community over the last few weeks leading up to Thanksgiving! Enjoy your holiday with a recap of our @NBACares #SeasonOfGiving: pic.twitter.com/Y2aDTiHvrj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018

This morning, Otto Porter Jr. hosted his second annual Thanksgiving Assist with SuperFd Catering for families of local service agencies! #WizCares | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/xBxBhJ5Jh1 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018