Οι πρωτοβουλίες του ΝΒΑ για την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών (vids)

Πρωτοβουλίες αγάπης και αλληλεγγύης από τις ομάδες του ΝΒΑ.
Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών στις ΗΠΑ και οι stars των παρκέ της κορυφαίας λίγκας του πλανήτη, έδειξαν την στήριξη τους στην κοινωνία, δίνοντας γεύματα σε ανθρώπους που το έχουν ανάγκη.
Δείτε τα videos με τις όμορφες στιγμές
.@JohnWall, along with the @JWFamFoundation, recently volunteered at Bright Beginnings to provide Thanksgiving meals to the local community. #WizCares | #JWFF | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/Fcbf86LQBg
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018
We've so enjoyed giving back to the community over the last few weeks leading up to Thanksgiving! Enjoy your holiday with a recap of our @NBACares #SeasonOfGiving: pic.twitter.com/Y2aDTiHvrj
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018
This morning, Otto Porter Jr. hosted his second annual Thanksgiving Assist with SuperFd Catering for families of local service agencies! #WizCares | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/xBxBhJ5Jh1
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018
"It's always bigger than basketball."@lonniewalker_4 recently surprised families at the Eastside @bgcsanantonio with @HEB gift cards for #Thanksgiving meals and more. #SeasonOfGiving pic.twitter.com/meiCKeKa19
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018
"I'm just so happy, thankful and fortunate...for what these guys have done and sacrificed for myself and my country." - Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/QhaptRL2Gi
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) 22 Νοεμβρίου 2018