Οι πρωτοβουλίες του ΝΒΑ για την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών (vids)

Oι ομάδες του ΝΒΑ βοηθούν τις τοπικές κοινωνίες την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών, προσφέροντας τρόφιμα σε ανθρώπους που το έχουν ανάγκη.

Πρωτοβουλίες αγάπης και αλληλεγγύης από τις ομάδες του ΝΒΑ.

Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών στις ΗΠΑ και οι stars των παρκέ της κορυφαίας λίγκας του πλανήτη, έδειξαν την στήριξη τους στην κοινωνία, δίνοντας γεύματα σε ανθρώπους που το έχουν ανάγκη.

Δείτε τα videos με τις όμορφες στιγμές

