Πέθανε ο εμπνευστής της τριγωνικής επίθεσης των Μπουλς (pics)

Υπήρξε ένας από τους ανθρώπους που άλλαξε το μπάσκετ και εμπνεύστηκε την τριγωνική επίθεση, στην διάρκεια της θητείας του στους Μπουλς.

Από το 1985 που κάθισε στον πάγκο της ομάδας του Σικάγο ως βοηθός, μύησε τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν και τους συμπαίκτες του στο σύστημα αυτό, το οποίο έφερε πρωταθλήματα τα έτη 1991-93 και 1996-98.

Στην συνέχεια αναχώρησε μαζί με τον Φιλ Τζάκσον για τους Λέικερς, όπου και κατέκτησε άλλα τρία πρωταθλήματα (2000-02).

Ο Ουίντερ αντιμετώπιζε θέματα υγείας - είχε πάθει εγκεφαλικό το 2009 - και στις 11/10/18 άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή.

Όσοι τον γνώριζαν, βυθίστηκαν στην θλίψη και τον αποχαιρέτησαν με ένα μήνυμα στα social media.

Tex Winter was my biggest critic. He was also my biggest fan. A few words about the legendary coach who lived his 96 years as well as anyone could have... pic.twitter.com/vOrS7UNkMS — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) 11 Οκτωβρίου 2018

So sad to hear the passing of one of the greatest offensive minds in basketball history my mentor and former coach Tex Winter. He never got the credit he deserved for those Bulls championship teams but every player on those teams knew how important he was! Rest In Peace Tex — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) 11 Οκτωβρίου 2018

The #Bulls are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Tex Winter. Read more on the statement from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, John Paxson: https://t.co/v0iJm98IL3 pic.twitter.com/tT4W6NjyVd — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) 11 Οκτωβρίου 2018

My mentor. I sat with Tex & watched every minute of every game during our 1st season together. He taught me how to study every detail. He was a bball genius in every sense of the word. I’ll miss him deeply. Thank you Tex. I wouldn’t be where I am today without you. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/qgjPgP7K95 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 11 Οκτωβρίου 2018

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released the following statement regarding the passing of Hall of Fame coach Tex Winter pic.twitter.com/fzKNUzNsZI — NBA (@NBA) 11 Οκτωβρίου 2018