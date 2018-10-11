Πέθανε ο εμπνευστής της τριγωνικής επίθεσης των Μπουλς (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls
Σε ηλικία 96 ετών, ο Τεξ Ουίντερ άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή και πλήθος κόσμου από το ΝΒΑ τον αποχαιρέτησε με συγκίνηση.

Υπήρξε ένας από τους ανθρώπους που άλλαξε το μπάσκετ και εμπνεύστηκε την τριγωνική επίθεση, στην διάρκεια της θητείας του στους Μπουλς.

Από το 1985 που κάθισε στον πάγκο της ομάδας του Σικάγο ως βοηθός, μύησε τον Μάικλ Τζόρνταν και τους συμπαίκτες του στο σύστημα αυτό, το οποίο έφερε πρωταθλήματα τα έτη 1991-93 και 1996-98.

Στην συνέχεια αναχώρησε μαζί με τον Φιλ Τζάκσον για τους Λέικερς, όπου και κατέκτησε άλλα τρία πρωταθλήματα (2000-02).

Ο Ουίντερ αντιμετώπιζε θέματα υγείας - είχε πάθει εγκεφαλικό το 2009 - και στις 11/10/18 άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή.

Όσοι τον γνώριζαν, βυθίστηκαν στην θλίψη και τον αποχαιρέτησαν με ένα μήνυμα στα social media.

