Υπόκλιση και αποθέωση του «Μάτζικ» Τζόνσον στους Hall Of Famers! (pics)

Ο θρύλος του ΝΒΑ έγραψε για τον Κιντ ότι «ήταν ένας από τους καλύτερους all around point guards στην ιστορία» ενώ για τον Στιβ Νας ανέφερε: «Ένας από τους καλύτερους πλέι μέικερ και σκόρερ που αγωνίστηκαν ποτέ».

Ειδική αναφορά έκανε στον Γκραντ Χιλ γράφοντας στο twittter ότι «αν δεν είχε τους τραυματισμούς θα ήταν ένας από τους καλύτερους all around παίκτες στην ιστορία του ΝΒΑ. Έκανε πράγματα που έχουμε δει μόνο από τους Τζόρνταν, Κόμπι και ΛεΜπρόν».

Για τον Ρέι Άλεν; «Ένας από τους καλύτερους σουτέρ... ever! Παρεμπιπτόντως έχει κερδίσει και δύο πρωταθλήματα».

Ενώ συνεχάρη και όλους τους υπόλοιπους που θα μπουν απόψε στο Hall Of Fame.

