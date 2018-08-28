ΛεΜπρόν, Κόμπι και σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ υποκλίθηκε στον Τζινόμπιλι (pics)

Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, ο Πάου Γκασόλ, ο ΛαΜάρκους Όλντριτζ, o Tιμ Ντάνκαν, ο Στεφ Κάρι, ο Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, ο Τζαμάλ Κρόφορντ, φίλοι, συμπαίκτες και αντίπαλοι είχαν και κάτι να γράψουν για τον μεγάλο «Μάνου».

Σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ αποθέωσε τον Αργεντινό σταρ, ο οποίος αποφάσισε να κρεμάσει τα παπούτσια του έναν μήνα μετά τα 41α του γενέθλια...

basketball right now which is the “Euro Step”!!!! God bless you, thanks for the playing the game the right way and for the competition!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) 28 Αυγούστου 2018

.@manuginobili You are true champion my friend and one of the best I have ever matched up with. Enjoy life after the game hermano. You deserve that and more. pic.twitter.com/g5qtYlsNMA — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 28 Αυγούστου 2018

THANK YOU for absolutely everything you have done for basketball. A role model for all of us that love this wonderful sport. Fortunate to have shared locker room with you the last 2 years.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/HBJDvjIw2j — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

@manuginobili , you were the main person I looked at when deciding I was gonna be a 6th man for good. Your style, talent, competitiveness, and will to win will be truly missed. Nothing but respect! #best6thman pic.twitter.com/gHsjX9yPvY — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

South American Legend!!!! pic.twitter.com/PqNKHucVaj — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Congrats @manuginobili on an amazing career. Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner. Next stop: HOF — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

I competed against you for 9 years. I sat through countless pregame meetings discussing how not to let you go to your left hand because when you do, you’re impossible to stop! Then, I became your teammate and got to witness first hand how you bring way more value to a team than pic.twitter.com/JJYbvXNToE — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Congratulations to Manu Ginobili on a wonderful career; however, still my least favorite because he stole my Gold Medal. Does anybody know the number to 911? — TimDuncan (@SpursTimDuncan) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Ugly cry https://t.co/SZ2CTiLvAA — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Ci sei stato all’inizio, ci sei stato nel momento più alto... grazie di tutto. Per me sarai sempre un idolo! You were by my side at the beginning, you were by my side in the brighter moment... thanks for all. You’ll be my idol forever! @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/rVPQMyUjVV — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

THANK YOU For Teaching Me What It’s Like To Be A Real PRO On And Off The Court @manuginobili The Game Will Miss You & Forever Remember You!! pic.twitter.com/ahWJxait4r — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Only played against @manuginobili for 1 year, but watching from afar, I’ve always appreciated your competitive nature — kuz (@kylekuzma) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Manu ha sido un honor jugar contra ti. Felicidades por una gran carrera. Siempre has sido un ejemplo a seguir. #Manu #Winner — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Wow got to play with one of my favorite players in his last season. Thanks for all you did for the game gramps @manuginobili — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

It’s a real honor to have competed against you, @manuginobili ! The definition of a winner ! #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/dkIlk0y13c — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

The @NBA is going to miss you @manuginobili. Appreciate everything you did for the game of basketball! #Lefty #EuroStepKING #HallOfFame — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

The Euro Step Legend will be missed! Fair to say he changed the game in a unique way! Congrats on a beyond amazing career @manuginobili !! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Congrats on an amazing career @manuginobili. You embody how basketball is meant to be played. With Passion, joy, and obviously a Champion through and through. Inspiration many sir. pic.twitter.com/Z86WgYFVMk — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) 27 Αυγούστου 2018