ΛεΜπρόν, Κόμπι και σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ υποκλίθηκε στον Τζινόμπιλι (pics)

«Φωτιά» πήρε το twitter λίγο μετά την ανακοίνωση του Μάνου Τζινόμπιλι για το «αντίο» του από την ενεργό δράση, με όλους τους σταρ του ΝΒΑ να υποκλίνονται και να αποχαιρετούν τον μεγάλο σταρ!

Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, ο Κόμπι Μπράιαντ, ο Πάου Γκασόλ, ο ΛαΜάρκους Όλντριτζ, o Tιμ Ντάνκαν, ο Στεφ Κάρι, ο Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, ο Τζαμάλ Κρόφορντ, φίλοι, συμπαίκτες και αντίπαλοι είχαν και κάτι να γράψουν για τον μεγάλο «Μάνου».

Σύσσωμο το ΝΒΑ αποθέωσε τον Αργεντινό σταρ, ο οποίος αποφάσισε να κρεμάσει τα παπούτσια του έναν μήνα μετά τα 41α του γενέθλια... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

