Mποξ αντί μπάσκετ με γνωστό ράπερ σε αγώνα στις ΗΠΑ (pic & vid)

Σε βίντεο που κάνει τον γύρο του διαδικτύου, οι εν λόγω άνδρες έκαναν το μπάσκετ... μποξ.
Πρόκειται για τον ράπερ The Game και τον μπασκετμπολίστα Τζαριόν Χένρι, οι οποίοι μετά από διαφωνία τους, πλακώθηκαν!
Μάλιστα, μπούκαραν και άτομα στο παρκέ που επιχείρησαν να χτυπήσουν τον δεύτερο, ενώ επενέβησαν αρκετοί ακόμα για να... σβήσουν τη φωτιά.
Οι δυο τους πάντως τα βρήκαν, αφού ο ράπερ ανέβασε ένα μήνυμα στο instagram, στο οποίο ζητάει από όλους συγγνώμη.
«Σήμερα ήταν δύσκολα για εμένα και την ομάδα μου, καθώς χάσαμε στον 2ο γύρο των playoffs για δύο πόντους, μετά την κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος πέρυσι. Παίρνω το φταίξιμο και την ευθύνη γι' αυτό, όπως και για την διαμάχη. Γράφω αυτή την ειλικρινή συγγνώμη πρώτα από όλα στον συμπαίκτη μου και μικρό μου αδερφό, Τζαριόν Χένρι, για το ρόλο που είχα στη διαφωνία μας, η οποία πήρε μεγαλύτερη έκταση από ότι θα έπρεπε. Βγήκα εκτός εαυτού και παρόλο που είμαστε αδέρφια τα τελευταία 7 χρόνια και που είναι συμπαίκτης μου, τον οποίο θεωρώ οικογένεια, υπάρχουν πάντα στιγμές έντασης στο παρκέ και στα αποδυτήρια, αλλά ποτέ δεν πρέπει να φτάνουν εκεί που έφτασαν. Αυτή είναι η συγγνώμη μου. Σε αγαπώ σαν τον μικρό μου αδερφό και εύχομαι να μέναμε ψύχραιμοι κι οι δύο [...] Μίλησα με τον Τζαριόν και είπαμε τις απόψεις μας και τη συγννώμη μας ο ένας στον άλλον», ανέφερε στο σχετικό του μήνυμα ο The Game.
Today was a tough one for me & my @drewleague team as we lost in the 2nd round of the playoffs by 2 points after winning the championship last season. I’ll take the blame & responsibility for it as well as the events (altercation) that led up to it. I say that to say, I’m writing this sincere apology 1st & foremost to my teammate & lil brother @j_hennn for my role in our disagreement that went a lot further than it should’ve. I acted out of character & although as brothers for the last 7 years & one of my teammates I definitely consider family.... there are always heated moments on the court & in our locker room but it should never get to where it got to today... so again, this is my apology fam. I love you like my own little brother & I keep replaying the moment in my mind wishing we both just let our tempers pass as we usually do but today it got out of hand. Secondly, I apologize to the @drewleague commissioner “Dino Smiley” as well as his daughter Chanel Smiley for how things spiraled out of control today as you know my character as of late is far better than what was demonstrated today. 3rd, I’d like to apologize to the fans, family, children & staff alike for the disruption of what should’ve just been a good basketball game & nothing more. I sat with myself & I am honestly sorry for my role in today’s mishap. I’ve talked to @j_hennn & we both voiced our opinions & as well our apologies to one another.... I just felt the only way for my feelings to reach out to all of you at once was to bring here.... so here I am. A man standing on his own two feet admitting his wrongs in today’s turn of events. Again, I’m deeply apologetic & I hope everyone has a great rest of the evening - The Game