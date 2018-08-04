Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers στην ειρωνεία του Τραμπ στον ΛεΜπρόν (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Παίκτες του ΝΒΑ ξεσπάθωσαν για ακόμα μια φορά κατά του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, μετά την ασέβεια που έδειξε στο πρόσωπο του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς.

Ο Πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ έμεινε... έκπληκτος από το πόσο έξυπνος εμφανίστηκε ο «Βασιλιάς» σε τηλεοπτική εκπομπή και αυτό προκάλεσε πολλές αντιδράσεις από τους ΝΒΑers.

«Ένα σημάδι ενός ανασφαλούς ανθρώπου είναι όταν επιτίθεται σε άλλους για να νιώθει καλύτερα. Είμαι απλά λυπημένος που τα νέα παιδιά πρέπει να βλέπουν χαζές αναρτήσεις σαν αυτή και να μεγαλώνουν σκεπτόμενοι πως είναι οκ. Ξέχνα όλα τα άλλα Ντόναλτ είσαι κακό παράδειγμα για τα παιδιά», έγραψε ο Ντόνοβαν Μίτσελ.

«Με κούρασες», ανέφερε απλά ο Μπράντλεϊ Μπιλ, ενώ ο Χόλις Τζέφερσον νοστάλγησε τον Ομπάμα, λέγοντας «Αγαπάμε τον Μπαράκ».

«Αυτό είναι κι επίσημα το χειρότερο πράγμα που συνέβη το 2018», δήλωσε ο Φρανκ Καμίνσκι, ενώ ο Άντονι Τόλιβερ πρόσθεσε: «Έχω σιωπήσει με ολα τα ηλίθια πράγματα που έχει αναρτήσει αυτός ο άνθρωπος, αλλά αυτό είναι επίθεση στην αδερφότητα του ΝΒΑ και δεν συμφωνώ. Τι ντροπή!».

