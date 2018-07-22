ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
H... τρέλα για τον Γιάννη ταξιδεύει σε όλον τον κόσμο! (pics)

Αμέτρητες είναι οι αναρτήσεις τις τελευταίες ώρες για τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, αφού σε όλο τον κόσμο φοράνε τις φανέλες του! 

Ο ίδιος ο Γιάννης φροντίζει να κάνει retweet όλες τις αναρτήσεις που έχουν το όνομά του και στις οποίες συμπεριλαμβάνονται φωτογραφίες σε όλα τα μήκη και πλάτη του πλανήτη του.

Κοινός παρονομαστής; Όλοι φορούν τη φανέλα του.

Δείτε και εσείς...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

