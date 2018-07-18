Συμφωνία για την ανταλλαγή Λέοναρντ με ΝτεΡόζαν! (pics)

Όπως έγραψε ο Άντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι υπάρχει κατ' αρχήν συμφωνία του Τορόντο με το Σαν Αντόνιο και απλά αναμένονται οι λεπτομέρειες του συνολικού «πακέτου».

Βέβαια πρόκειται για ένα deal το οποίο προκαλεί πολλά ερωτηματικά, αφού τόσο ο Λέοναρντ, όσο και ο ΝτεΡόζαν δεν... καίγονται να αγωνιστούν στις δύο διαφορετικές ομάδες.

Toronto has reached agreement in principle to acquire San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard for package that includes DeMar DeRozan, league sources tell ESPN. Trade is larger on both sides, and players are still being informed of their inclusion in the deal. Trade call with league today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 18 Ιουλίου 2018

For now, only DeRozan has been informed that he's in the trade, league sources tell ESPN. Toronto president Masai Ujiri informed DeRozan overnight, sources said. https://t.co/fghY7eTCWR — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) 18 Ιουλίου 2018