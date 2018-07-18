Συμφωνία για την ανταλλαγή Λέοναρντ με ΝτεΡόζαν! (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Η μεγάλη ανταλλαγή του καλοκαιριού θα πρέπει να θεωρείται γεγονός, με τον Καουάι Λέοναρντ να μετακομίζει στους Ράπτορς και τον ΝτεΡόζαν στους Σπερς! 

Όπως έγραψε ο Άντριαν Βοϊναρόφσκι υπάρχει κατ' αρχήν συμφωνία του Τορόντο με το Σαν Αντόνιο και απλά αναμένονται οι λεπτομέρειες του συνολικού «πακέτου».

Βέβαια πρόκειται για ένα deal το οποίο προκαλεί πολλά ερωτηματικά, αφού τόσο ο Λέοναρντ, όσο και ο ΝτεΡόζαν δεν... καίγονται να αγωνιστούν στις δύο διαφορετικές ομάδες.

