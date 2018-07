Ευχαρίστησε τους Ουόριορς ο Πατσούλια (pics)

Words can’t describe how thankful and humbled I’m for the opportunity and experience I got in last two years. These golden moments will be remembered forever for me and my family. Thank you @warriors and Dub Nation for love and support. Same time I’m very excited to join @detroitpistons and play for coach Casey. Can’t wait to meet my new teammates and get the season started. #Warriors #Pistons #NBA

A post shared by Zaza Pachulia (@zazapachulia) on Jul 11, 2018 at 3:29pm PDT