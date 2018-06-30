Οι Σπερς... ζουν με όλο τους το «είναι» το Γαλλία - Αργεντινή! (vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑSan Antonio Spurs
Συμπάσχουν με τους Τόνι Πάρκερ και Μανού Τζινόμπιλι οι Σπερς!

Το Γαλλία - Αργεντινή για τους «16» του Mundial μονοπωλεί το ενδιαφέρον παγκοσμίως!

Οι Σπερς παρακολουθούν επίσης με μεγάλη αγωνία την αναμέτρηση και... συμπάσχουν με τα «αστέρια» τους, αφού έχουν στο δυναμικό τους τους Τόνι Πάρκερ και Μανού Τζινόμπιλι!

