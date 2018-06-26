ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑPortland Trail Blazers
O Λίλαρντ μοίρασε παπούτσια στο Πόρτλαντ (pics & vid)

Ο Ντάμιαν Λίλαρντ κράτησε την υπόσχεση που είχε δώσει μέσω twitter και μοίρασε δωρεάν παπούτσια! 

Συγκεκριμένα είχε «τιτιβίσει» ότι όσοι φορούν κάποιο συγκεκριμένο νούμερο παπούτσι (12 ή 12,5 βάσει της μέτρησης στις ΗΠΑ) να βρεθούν στο Ίρβινγκ Παρκ του Πόρτλαντ.

Αποτέλεσμα ; Να μοιράσει δωρεάν ζευγάρια παπούτσια έχοντας οδηγήσει ο ίδιος το φορτηγάκι που μετέφερε τα... ουκ ολίγα κουτιά! 

