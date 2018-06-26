ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑUtah Jazz
Ο Γκομπέρ ήταν το... hot πρόσωπο στα βραβεία του ΝΒΑ! (pics & vids)

Ο Ρούντι Γκομπέρ, πέρα από το βραβείο του «Καλύτερου Αμυντικού» στο ΝΒΑ, πήρε με το... σπαθί του και αυτό του πιο καλοντυμένου!

Τον... πόνο στα μάτια μας από το ντύσιμο του Τζέιμς Χάρντεν ήρθε να απαλύνει ο Ρούντι Γκομπέρ.

Ο 26χρονος σέντερ των Τζαζ έκανε την πιο προσεγμένη και στυλάτη εμφάνιση στα βραβεία του ΝΒΑ.

Το φούξια κοστούμι με το μαύρο πουκάμισο, σε συνδυασμό με το μαύρισμά του, δημιούργησαν ένα... εκρηκτικό αποτέλεσμα, το οποίο και φυσικά σχολιάστηκε στο twitter.

Γαλλία και... φινέτσα, άλλωστε, πάνε μαζί!

Rudy Gobert Wins Defensive Player of the Year Award - 2018 NBA Awards

