Το κουστούμι του Χάρντεν ήταν ο... MVP της βραδιάς! (pics)

Μπορεί να υπήρχαν λαμπεροί καλεσμένοι στα βραβεία της κορυφαίας λίγκας, μπορεί το ενδιαφέρον να στράφηκε στους νικητές, αλλά ένα πράγμα «έκλεψε» τις εντυπώσεις: το ντύσιμο του Τζέιμς Χάρντεν!

Ο MVP της βραδιάς σίγουρα δεν πήρε και το... αντίστοιχο βραβείο για την στυλιστική του επιλογή, η οποία δημιούργησε ανάμεικτα συναισθήματα στα social media.

Οκ, Χάρντεν είναι αυτός, ό,τι θέλει κάνει, αλλά θα μπορούσε να επιλέξει κάτι πιο... classy για την βραδιά.

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις του κόσμου στο twitter, με τους περισσότερους να τον παρομοιάζουν με αγελάδα!

Both y’all need to buy 2 of the same suits, go home, and light all of them on fire. Terrible. @CP3 @JHarden13 https://t.co/9Qr2hiE0WS — colt (@colt4575) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden is bae, even if his suit looks silly https://t.co/IXSj2zHnsb — Megan (@meganbabyyyXoXo) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden’s suit is a legit unlockable costume in Tekken 7 treasure mode. #NBAAwards — Patti Mayonnaise (@StainlessThalia) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

And people are going to talk shit about @KingJames Wearing suit shorts to the finals?? Gtfoh. Cows go mooooooo — Dustin B (@followdustinb) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Congrats to James Harden well-deserved but come on man the suit really I really don't think you have to make a statement it's already been made — JZ9 (@zornjr66) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

I've been known to wear some suits in my day, but not sure I could pull off the one #jamesharden was parading around in tonight! #unique — @lifeinstripes (@jarnett34) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Odds James Harden wore a cow suit to the #NBAAwards because #LeBron is ubiquitously referred to as the GOAT: High/Quite High. — Sean (@ess_mart) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Hey James Harden, good look on the suit. #NBAAwards⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/ZJlDK2kI0l — Dairy Good (@DairyGood) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Pretty sure James Harden could have gotten a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich even without the suit, but I admire the commitment. #EatMoreChicken — Chris Ferrell (@ChrisCFerrell) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Okay, James Harden’s suit is truly ridiculous. But he’s walking with so much confidence and swagger that I’m okay with it. https://t.co/Rnf303rj5N — Kimberly (@kimberweeme) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

#NBAAwards @hahatoldyouso if James Harden didn't win. He would have had a hard time getting his money back 4 that suit. Now he's going to keep it hanging up with his award he just won.Crazy thing is LeBron couldve won & nobody would have complained #NBAAwards #MVP #hahatoldyouso — HAHA TOLD YOU SO (@hahatoldyouso) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden wearing a cow suit at the #NBAAwards — Ricky Campos (@ricky_campos321) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

#JamesHarden is gonna look back on this night and see that terrible suit and hear that terrible speech he gave the night he won his first #MVP award. SMH #KiaMVP #NBAAwards — Myron Feltner, Jr. (@myronology) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden just ended his MVP speech with "swag!" as he's wearing a cow suit. I have seen it all #NBAAwards — Jillian Kweller (@JillianKweller) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden should give me that suit because I need some new curtains for my windows though... #NBAAwards — ESTABLISHEDMedia (@WOCWriters1) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Is James Harden rocking a cow printed pants suit from the Hillary Clinton collection? — Black (@Blacintosh004) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

congratulations to james harden but is he wearing a bathrobe suit? “ha ha, SWAAAG.” — Jordan (@jordanboorb) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

guess @JHarden13 the first to thank God ... but why the cow suit? — cheeks (@jag_714) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Based on that suit, James Harden is gonna milk this #NBAMVP award for all it's worth. I'll show myself out now.#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/guKpogq0VO — Stormy Michaels (@MichaelJRadio) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

#JamesHarden MVP. But why does his outfit remind me of a cow suit ... — OyateWounspeKiyeWin (@dpilch5) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

Wayne just said James Harden got on a Chick Fil A suit lmfaoooo!! — Lord Jones (@MasterRoshi__) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

#JamesHarden suit should get that M V P#NBAAwards — ROB ERT (@Robert816) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

In 20 years our grandchildren are going to ask why James Harden accepted the MVP award while wearing a cow suit. Don't think I'll have a good answer to it... pic.twitter.com/3r0TnPtPPv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden getting too much money... anytime you feel comfortable wearing a cow themed silk suit on national TV it's a problem. — Vinny Rob (@VinnAYE) 26 Ιουνίου 2018

James Harden’s suit pic.twitter.com/pnz830arI4 — Justin Stovall (@Hogtide1) 26 Ιουνίου 2018