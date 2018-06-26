Το κουστούμι του Χάρντεν ήταν ο... MVP της βραδιάς! (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑHouston Rockets
Η εκκεντρική στυλιστική επιλογή του Τζέιμς Χάρντεν έγινε talk of the town στα βραβεία του ΝΒΑ!

Μπορεί να υπήρχαν λαμπεροί καλεσμένοι στα βραβεία της κορυφαίας λίγκας, μπορεί το ενδιαφέρον να στράφηκε στους νικητές, αλλά ένα πράγμα «έκλεψε» τις εντυπώσεις: το ντύσιμο του Τζέιμς Χάρντεν!

Ο MVP της βραδιάς σίγουρα δεν πήρε και το... αντίστοιχο βραβείο για την στυλιστική του επιλογή, η οποία δημιούργησε ανάμεικτα συναισθήματα στα social media.

Οκ, Χάρντεν είναι αυτός, ό,τι θέλει κάνει, αλλά θα μπορούσε να επιλέξει κάτι πιο... classy για την βραδιά.

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις του κόσμου στο twitter, με τους περισσότερους να τον παρομοιάζουν με αγελάδα!

