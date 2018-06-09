Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για όσα έγιναν στο Game 4 (pics)

Τρίτο πρωτάθλημα για τους Ουόριορς, ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς που μένει ελεύθερος και ο Κέβιν Ντουράντ MVP.

Τίποτα δεν έμεινε ασχολίαστο από τους ΝΒΑers στο twitter!

Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις τους

ΓΙΑ ΤΟ BACK TO BACK ΤΩΝ «ΠΟΛΕΜΙΣΤΩΝ»

The bay about to be litttttttt — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Mannnnnnnnn — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

They about to go Space-Jam next Season!!!! Team full of MonStarzz!!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Congrats to a legit pro my guy, @andre and @SteveKerr. It’s a amazing blessing and accomplish it 3/4 xs has to be amazing — Channing Frye (@Channing_Frye) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

As a basketball player, if seeing another team win a championship doesn’t motivate you to work harder, then this ain’t for you. — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

I wonder how people felt about the bulls back when they won a three peat... twice lol — Terrence Ross (@TFlight31) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Congrats @D_West30 anotha one lol I’m jealous — C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Celebrate on the road in they arena that’s sick lol — C.J. Watson (@Quietstorm_32) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

I want that feeling one day — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

ΤΟ... ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙ ΤΟΥ ΛΕΜΠΡΟΝ

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Get ready for a summer of reporters thirsty for click-bait!!!!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

League gonna be weird as hell next year lol. — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

I think LeBron is staying in Cleveland. What do you guys think? — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Ο «ΠΟΛΥΤΙΜΟΤΕΡΟΣ» ΤΩΝ ΤΕΛΙΚΩΝ

Hold on ,WHAT?? — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) 9 Ιουνίου 2018

Damn KD what else do you do? — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) 9 Ιουνίου 2018