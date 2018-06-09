ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Οι αντιδράσεις των ΝΒΑers για όσα έγιναν στο Game 4 (pics)

Οι παίκτες που αγωνίζονται στο ΝΒΑ απόλαυσαν το Game 4 μεταξύ Καβαλίερς και Ουόριορς κι έδωσαν... ρέστα στο twitter με τις αναρτήσεις τους!

Τρίτο πρωτάθλημα για τους Ουόριορς, ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς που μένει ελεύθερος και ο Κέβιν Ντουράντ MVP.

Τίποτα δεν έμεινε ασχολίαστο από τους ΝΒΑers στο twitter!

Δείτε μερικές από τις αναρτήσεις τους

ΓΙΑ ΤΟ BACK TO BACK ΤΩΝ «ΠΟΛΕΜΙΣΤΩΝ»

ΤΟ... ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙ ΤΟΥ ΛΕΜΠΡΟΝ

Ο «ΠΟΛΥΤΙΜΟΤΕΡΟΣ» ΤΩΝ ΤΕΛΙΚΩΝ

