Η επίσημη φωτογράφιση των πρωταθλητών Ουόριορς! (pics)

Μετά την... σκούπα στους Καβαλίερς, οι «πολεμιστές» πήραν το τρόπαιο «Larry O' Brien» και έκαναν την επίσημη φωτογράφισή τους.

Το χαμόγελο είχε φτάσει μέχρι τα αυτιά, όπως ήταν λογικό, ενώ ξεχώρισε η φωτογραφία του MVP Κέβιν Ντουράντ με τον Μπιλ Ράσελ.

2x champ with the @warriors and back-to-back #NBAFinals MVP... @KDTrey5!

#ThisIsWhyWePlay

— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018