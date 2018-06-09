Η επίσημη φωτογράφιση των πρωταθλητών Ουόριορς! (pics)

Μετά την... σκούπα στους Καβαλίερς, οι «πολεμιστές» πήραν το τρόπαιο «Larry O' Brien» και έκαναν την επίσημη φωτογράφισή τους.
Το χαμόγελο είχε φτάσει μέχρι τα αυτιά, όπως ήταν λογικό, ενώ ξεχώρισε η φωτογραφία του MVP Κέβιν Ντουράντ με τον Μπιλ Ράσελ.
2x champ with the @warriors and back-to-back #NBAFinals MVP... @KDTrey5!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/ZpV1IFvFb9
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
3x champ with the @warriors... @KlayThompson!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/pRI1SDA6Db
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
3x champ with the @warriors... @Money23Green!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/QiTks75gmM
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
3x champ with the @warriors... @StephenCurry30!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/j30IQSu7Wg
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
3x champ with the @warriors... @andre!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/xs66KMW6A8
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
another one #DubNation pic.twitter.com/9hHSBJhTxR
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
2x champ with the @warriors... @JaValeMcGee!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/9qtgbEoHx1
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
2x champ with the @warriors... @D_West30!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/FLeL5ULblG
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
2x champ with the @warriors... @PMcCaw0!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/oHaegDZlMN
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
2x champ with the @warriors... @Loon_Rebel5!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/tVjuFO0A33
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
2x champ with the @warriors... @zaza27!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/jeNOBYmvRN
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
2x champ with the @warriors... @dameology!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/krRBHRuBna
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
First-time champ with the @warriors... @1jordanbell!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/EitWJ7s5xS
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
First-time champ with the @warriors... @QCook323!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/tv6hsM5ezv
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018
3x champ as Coach of the @warriors... @SteveKerr!
#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/LcvN3r7XNV
— NBA (@NBA) 9 Ιουνίου 2018