Η επίσημη φωτογράφιση των πρωταθλητών Ουόριορς! (pics)

Πόζες όλο χαρά, νάζι και χαμόγελο οι Ουόριορς αγκαλιά με το τρόπαιο του ΝΒΑ!

Μετά την... σκούπα στους Καβαλίερς, οι «πολεμιστές» πήραν το τρόπαιο «Larry O' Brien» και έκαναν την επίσημη φωτογράφισή τους.

Το χαμόγελο είχε φτάσει μέχρι τα αυτιά, όπως ήταν λογικό, ενώ ξεχώρισε η φωτογραφία του MVP Κέβιν Ντουράντ με τον Μπιλ Ράσελ.

