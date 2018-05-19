Το απίστευτο ρεκόρ των Σέλτικς και η... υπέρβαση των Καβαλίερς! (pic)

Συγκεκριμένα οι Μπόστον Σέλτικς έχουν 37/37 προκρίσεις όταν προηγήθηκαν με 2-0 νίκες σε σειρά best of seven.

Όπερ και σημαίνει ότι οι Καβαλίερς και ο ΛεΜπρον θα πρέπει να κάνουν την δική τους υπέρβαση προκειμένου να «κλέψουν» το εισιτήριο από την ομάδα της Βοστόνης.

To get back to the Finals, LeBron James and the Cavaliers will have to do something nobody has ever done: beat the Celtics after trailing 2-0 in a best-of-7 series.

Boston is 37-0 in those series, the best record in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/pHJxiEwxwP

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) 19 Μαΐου 2018