ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Το απίστευτο ρεκόρ των Σέλτικς και η... υπέρβαση των Καβαλίερς! (pic)

Το απίστευτο ρεκόρ των Σέλτικς και η... υπέρβαση των Καβαλίερς! (pic)

Το απίστευτο ρεκόρ των Σέλτικς και η... υπέρβαση των Καβαλίερς! (pic)

Ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς καλείται να κάνει την υπέρβαση με τους συμπαίκτες του και να αναγκάσουν τους Σέλτικς να «χαλάσουν» ένα «στοιχειωμένο» ρεκόρ! 

Συγκεκριμένα οι Μπόστον Σέλτικς έχουν 37/37 προκρίσεις όταν προηγήθηκαν με 2-0 νίκες σε σειρά best of seven. 

Όπερ και σημαίνει ότι οι Καβαλίερς και ο ΛεΜπρον θα πρέπει να κάνουν την δική τους υπέρβαση προκειμένου να «κλέψουν» το εισιτήριο από την ομάδα της Βοστόνης.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

«Καυτός» ΛεΜπρόν: Έβαλε 15 σερί τρίποντα στην προπόνηση! (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Υπερπαίκτης είναι, όχι υπερήρωας για να αποκλείσει την ΟΜΑΔΑ! (pics & vids)

Μπάσκετ

Πίπεν: «Άδικο να συγκρίνονται ΛεΜπρόν και Τζόρνταν, GOAT o Τσάμπερλεϊν»

Μπάσκετ

Ποιος είναι ο πιο... στυλάτος παίκτης του ΝΒΑ; (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Έγραψε ιστορία ο ΛεΜπρόν με την «40άρα»! (pic)

Μπάσκετ

ΛεΜπρόν: «Ο Σμαρτ πάντα είναι καθοριστικός στα κρίσιμα»

Best of internet