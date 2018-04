Και η Νέα Υόρκη στη μάχη για τον ΛεΜπρόν! (vid)

Some of you may think we’re crazy and say there’s no chance he ends up in NY. I think why not ? If you talk the talk you gotta walk the walk. You want to be considered the goat? Legend? Icon? I think the best way to solidify all that is winning a chip in NY a place that hasn’t seen it in 40 years the Mecca of basketball (Lebrons words) So I say you call yourself the King ? PROVE IT this is the best place to do it. Designed & Paid for by @nycadsco #KingJamesNYC18 31st & 7th Ave @kingjames @nyknicks @espn

A post shared by Major Market Media (@nycadsco) on Apr 5, 2018 at 8:49pm PDT