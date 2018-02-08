Γίνεται πρώτη φορά πατέρας ο Μπολ (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑLos Angeles Lakers
O Λόνζο Μπολ θα γίνει για πρώτη φορά πατέρας, αφού η αγαπημένη του Nτενίζ Γκαρσία βρίσκεται στον 4ο μήνα της εγκυμοσύνης της.

Ευχάριστα τα νέα για τον Λόνζο Μπολ.

Ο γκαρντ των Λέικερς θα γίνει πατέρας για πρώτη φορά, αφού η μακροχρόνια σχέση του, Ντενίζ Γκαρσία περιμένει παιδί σύμφωνα με το TMZ. H Γκαρσία βρίσκεται στον 4ο μήνα της εγκυμοσύνης της και ακόμα δεν ξέρει αν θα γεννήσει κοριτσάκι ή αγοράκι.

Το ζευγάρι είναι μαζί από τότε που πήγαιναν στο λύκειο του Chino Hills.

 

From the very first moment I saw him I knew he was special. Without knowing his name or watching him play, all I cared about was that fact that he caught my eye and had my attention. As impossible as it may seem, the Zo I know off the court is more incredible than who he is on the court. Personally, it will always be that way. Being by his side through it all, has been a blessing in itself. It brings me so much happiness to watch him do what he loves and no one deserves this opportunity more than he does. Congrats on this accomplishment, but we know you ain't done yet. It's time to takeover this next level and I'm ready to support you along the way

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Denise Garcia (@dmoney0414) στις

