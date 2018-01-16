«Οργίασε» το twitter για την... εισβολή των Ρόκετς στα αποδυτήρια των Κλίπερς! (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Μετά το τέλος του αγώνα οι παίκτες των Χιούστον Ρόκετς θέλησαν να εισβάλουν στα αποδυτήρια των Κλίπερς προκειμένου να... βρουν τους Γκρίφιν και Ρίβερς. 

Όπως ήταν... αναμενόμενο το twitter δεν άργησε να πάρει «φωτιά» λίγα λεπτά αργότερα, με τα Memes να διαδέχονται το ένα το άλλο.

Πάρτε μια «γεύση» για τα όσα «ανέβηκαν» και φυσικά... συνεχίζουν να «ανεβαίνουν».

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

