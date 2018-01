Το συγκλονιστικό μήνυμα του ΛεΜπρόν για τον Τόμας! (pic)

"IT" is go !! Happy as hell for you @isaiahthomas!!! Been one tough journey to get back to this point but you've put in the work! Patience, passion and perseverance will always prevail. Mighty IT will shine once again! #thelittleguy #thesmallgiant #killer

