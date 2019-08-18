Έτοιμος ο Ροντρίγκεθ για τη χρονιά στην Αρμάνι (pic)

Ο Ισπανός γκαρντ μετά τη Μόσχα μετακόμισε στην Ιταλία και το ΜΙλάνο.

Ο Σέρχι Ροντρίγκεθ φυσικά πήρε και την οικογένεια μαζί του και δήλωσε έτοιμος για τη νέα σεζόν με τη διαφορετική κουλτούρα και γλώσσα.

Another season to start.

Another opportunity to live a great experience in a different country and to get to know a different culture and language.

Always positive and thankful as a family for the new challenges!

Ciao Milano, Here We Go!! pic.twitter.com/dkTrS0RImf

