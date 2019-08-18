ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΜπάσκετ: ΙταλίαAX Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan

Έτοιμος ο Ροντρίγκεθ για τη χρονιά στην Αρμάνι (pic)

Έτοιμος ο Ροντρίγκεθ για τη χρονιά στην Αρμάνι (pic)

Έτοιμος ο Ροντρίγκεθ για τη χρονιά στην Αρμάνι (pic)

Ο Σέρχι Ροντρίγκεθ ετοιμάζεται για τη νέα σεζόν με τη φανέλα της Αρμάνι Μιλάνο. 

Ο Ισπανός γκαρντ μετά τη Μόσχα μετακόμισε στην Ιταλία και το ΜΙλάνο.

Ο Σέρχι Ροντρίγκεθ φυσικά πήρε και την οικογένεια μαζί του και δήλωσε έτοιμος για τη νέα σεζόν με τη διαφορετική κουλτούρα και γλώσσα.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Μπόγρης: «Να βάλουμε τις βάσεις για μια εξαιρετική σεζόν» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Με Μέζρι και Ρολ η 12άδα της Τυνησίας για το Παγκόσμιο

Μπάσκετ

Έρχεται ο Μολντοβεάνου για τον Ήφαιστο

Μπάσκετ

Το πανέξυπνο καλάθι του... Καλάθη (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Νταλιπάγκιτς: «Το Παγκόσμιο για τη Σερβία θα αρχίσει στα προημιτελικά»

Μπάσκετ

Μπράμος: «Νιώθω πολύ καλά που έμεινα για 5η σεζόν στη Βενέτσια»

Best of internet