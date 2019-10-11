  • gazzetta.gr
Καρφωματάρα του Έβανς, έκανε πόστερ τον Ντιόπ! (vid)

Ο Τζέρεμι Έβανς δίνει show στο ματς κόντρα στην Μπασκόνια με πόστερ πάνω στον Ντιόπ και τάπα.

Καρφωματάρα του Έβανς, έκανε πόστερ τον Ντιόπ! (vid)

Εντυπωσιακά πράγματα κάνει ο Τζέρεμι Έβανς απέναντι στη Μπασκόνια.

Έκανε πόστερ τον Ντιόπ, ενώ κέρασε και μια μεγαλοπρεπέσταση τάπα τον αντίπαλο του.

