Καρφωματάρα του Έβανς, έκανε πόστερ τον Ντιόπ! (vid)

Εντυπωσιακά πράγματα κάνει ο Τζέρεμι Έβανς απέναντι στη Μπασκόνια.
Έκανε πόστερ τον Ντιόπ, ενώ κέρασε και μια μεγαλοπρεπέσταση τάπα τον αντίπαλο του.
It's the @JeremyEvans40 show tonight
This time he swots it away with the BIG-TIME defensive play#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/o2o9ZeOD1k
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 11, 2019
Don't try this at home@JeremyEvans40 with the HUGE dunk and one#7DAYSMagicMoment pic.twitter.com/hgmuIY97Zj
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 11, 2019