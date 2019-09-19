Η Βαλένθια άνοιξε τον χορό των media days στην EuroLeague (pics)

Μάλιστα η Βαλένθια θα είναι και η οικοδέσποινα του πρώτου αγώνα της φετινής EuroLeague, όταν και στις 3/10 θα υποδεχθεί την ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας στο «La Fonteta».

Δείτε τα πρώτα clicks από το νέο ρόστερ της Βαλένθια ενόψει της νέας αγωνιστικής σεζόν.

¡Comenzamos el Media Day de la @EuroLeague !



E Q U I P O pic.twitter.com/9Syua03eBq — Valencia Basket Club (@valenciabasket) September 19, 2019

These two are ready for the Media Day #GameON pic.twitter.com/GBCSeHpmdu — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) September 19, 2019

Can you name every player in this photo? #GameON pic.twitter.com/NXQE8GPDIE — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) September 19, 2019