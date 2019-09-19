Η Βαλένθια άνοιξε τον χορό των media days στην EuroLeague (pics)

Μάλιστα η Βαλένθια θα είναι και η οικοδέσποινα του πρώτου αγώνα της φετινής EuroLeague, όταν και στις 3/10 θα υποδεχθεί την ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας στο «La Fonteta».
Δείτε τα πρώτα clicks από το νέο ρόστερ της Βαλένθια ενόψει της νέας αγωνιστικής σεζόν.
¡Comenzamos el Media Day de la @EuroLeague !
E Q U I P O pic.twitter.com/9Syua03eBq
— Valencia Basket Club (@valenciabasket) September 19, 2019
These two are ready for the Media Day #GameON pic.twitter.com/GBCSeHpmdu
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) September 19, 2019
Can you name every player in this photo? #GameON pic.twitter.com/NXQE8GPDIE
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) September 19, 2019
Action shot @mrjloyd in his new threads #GameON pic.twitter.com/tWP7mzvqOP
— EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) September 19, 2019
In sunny Valencia for the start of a mini European tour, visiting @EuroLeague clubs for preseason Media Days. Schedule between now and next Friday: Valencia, Real Madrid, Alba Berlin, Bayern Munich, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos. pic.twitter.com/iljMZjPQ7u
— Andy West (@andywest01) September 19, 2019