από

Η Βαλένθια άνοιξε τον χορό των media days στην EuroLeague (pics)

Από την Ισπανία και την Βαλένθια ξεκίνησε το ταξίδι της EuroLeague όσον αφορά τις media days των 18 ομάδων της διοργάνωσης. 

Η Βαλένθια άνοιξε τον χορό των media days στην EuroLeague (pics)

Μάλιστα η Βαλένθια θα είναι και η οικοδέσποινα του πρώτου αγώνα της φετινής EuroLeague, όταν και στις 3/10 θα υποδεχθεί την ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας στο «La Fonteta».

Δείτε τα πρώτα clicks από το νέο ρόστερ της Βαλένθια ενόψει της νέας αγωνιστικής σεζόν. 

Σχετικά Άρθρα
Ιτούδης: «Στις απογοητεύσεις του Παγκοσμίου η Ελλάδα, πρέπει να κάνει υπομονή»
14:31
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ιτούδης: «Στις απογοητεύσεις του Παγκοσμίου η Ελλάδα, πρέπει να κάνει υπομονή»
Ο Δημήτρης Ιτούδης παραχώρησε συνέντευξη στη Ρωσία και μεταξύ άλλων αναφέρθηκε στην πορεία της Εθνικής μας ομάδας στο Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο της Κίνας.
Μια πεντάδα με... παγκόσμια μετάλλια η Ρεάλ! (pic)
14:17
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Μια πεντάδα με... παγκόσμια μετάλλια η Ρεάλ! (pic)
Μετά το Παγκόσμιο Κύπελλο της Κίνας, άπαντες επέστρεψαν στη βάση τους στη Ρεάλ και δεν έχασαν την ευκαιρία να φωτογραφηθούν κρατώντας τα μετάλλιά...
Τα highlights της ΤΣΣΚΑ με την Μπουγιουκτσεκμετσέ (vid)
11:42
0 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τα highlights της ΤΣΣΚΑ με την Μπουγιουκτσεκμετσέ (vid)
Η ΤΣΣΚΑ Μόσχας επικράτησε σε φιλικό ματς της Μπουγιουκτσεκμετσέ και η ρωσική ομάδα έδωσε στην δημοσιότητα μερικές από τις καλύτερες στιγμές. 
Τελευταία Νέα

