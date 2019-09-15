  • gazzetta.gr
Ζαλγκίρις - Τόφας 100-95: Φιλική νίκη με σούπερ Λεντέι (pics)

Η Ζαλγκίρις επικράτησε της Τόφας με 100-95, με τον Ζακ Λεντέι να κάνει εκπληκτικό ματς.

Ζαλγκίρις - Τόφας 100-95: Φιλική νίκη με σούπερ Λεντέι (pics)

Ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού μέτρησε 25 πόντους και πήρε 8 ριμπάουντ, για να βοηθήσει την ομάδα του Κάουνας.

Ο Μιλάκνις ακολούθησε με 24 πόντους και 7/10 τρίποντα και ο Νάιτζελ Χέις πρόσθεσε 14 πόντους.

