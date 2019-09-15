Ζαλγκίρις - Τόφας 100-95: Φιλική νίκη με σούπερ Λεντέι (pics)

Ο πρώην παίκτης του Ολυμπιακού μέτρησε 25 πόντους και πήρε 8 ριμπάουντ, για να βοηθήσει την ομάδα του Κάουνας.

Ο Μιλάκνις ακολούθησε με 24 πόντους και 7/10 τρίποντα και ο Νάιτζελ Χέις πρόσθεσε 14 πόντους.

Zalgiris beats @TofasSporKulubu 100-95 and finishes #GloriaCup with the win!

Zach LeDay was a force once again with 25 points and 8 rebounds, Arturas Milaknis was hot from downtown (24 points, 7/10 3FG) and Nigel Hayes (14 points) scored team's 100th point with a timely three! pic.twitter.com/apl3FWAnIL

